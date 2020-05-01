Kinetic Green launches three e-vehicles for disinfecting indoors and outdoors

Kinetic has tied up with three partners for the spraying and fogging machines which will be integrated on to their vehicles.

By:Updated: May 1, 2020 11:13:16 AM

 

As the country prepares for gradual easing of the lockdown, fogging, sanitising and disinfecting indoors & outdoors in cities and towns will become critical to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Anticipating a spurt in demand, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, is introducing a range of fogging and spraying e-vehicles to disinfect these areas in a cost-effective and cleaner way. Apart from factories, commercial spaces, education campuses, townships, public spaces, these e-vehicles mounted with the spraying and fogging machines will be able to navigate through congested areas and slums, which are struggling to curb the spread of the corona virus.

Kinetic Green has launched three offerings, the e-fogger and e-sprayer range for outdoors and a portable UV sanitiser for disinfecting indoor areas of hospitals, offices, hotels and automobiles. Sulajja Firodia, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said these fogging and spraying machines have been used by municipal body in Panvel in Maharashtra and in Faizabad UP and they were in talks with more civic bodies across the country. Firodia said they were also in talks with large facility management companies such as the BVG Group and CBRE for using these products.

A Kinetic Group company, Kinetic Communications, has developed a proprietary technology for its potable remote controlled UV sanitiser to cover areas of 100-500 sq. ft. These would be effective in sanitising hutments in Dharavi and other slums where eight to ten people share space and social distancing is difficult. Kinetic Green will be marketing and servicing this product through its dealers across the country. The UV sanitiser that uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation for disinfection has been developed for indoor application such as hospital rooms, ambulance, buses, hotel rooms and offices.

For spraying and fogging, they will use the Kinetic Safar, the indigenously designed battery-operated electric three-wheeler. The mobile disinfecting solution can travel even in congested areas or small lanes of slums or congested old city areas, which are difficult to cover in a large vehicle or extremely time consuming and ineffective on foot. Firodia is hopeful of using these vehicles in Dharavi in Mumbai, which has emerged as a hotspot in in the metropolis. The e-vehicles have no running costs and can be easily managed by the civic bodies as they will have an operating cost of only 50 paise per km and these vehicles had a speed that was ideal for fogging and spraying around 10 km to 15 km in one round. Kinetic is using a novel water-based fogging solution with the Kinetic e-Fogger and opted for cold fogging instead of thermal fogging as it uses water as carrier instead of diesel used in thermal fogging.

Kinetic has tied up with three partners for the spraying and fogging machines which will be integrated on to their vehicles. Firodia say the company plans to resume manufacturing of the electric three wheelers at its Ahmednagar plant from May 4 and scale up production. The company had around 100 vehicles which are being equipped with the fogging and spraying machines that will be used to reach out to markets in Mumbai and Pune in the initial phase and to the rest of the market when the lockdown in lifted and dealer’s showrooms are re-opened. These products are priced in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 3,00,000 range depending on model and size. The company is in discussion with many urban local bodies in India, including various Maharashtra government authorities and expects to deliver many more in coming weeks, especially to assist in their efforts to curb the spread of the virus in congested areas like slums in Mumbai and old city parts of Pune, which has seen the highest number of positive cases.

