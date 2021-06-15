Kim Kardashian’s furry Lamborghini Urus isn’t exactly good-looking: Here’s why

Is it a wolf in sheep's clothing? Or is it something that is an example of all things soft and cringe? Kim Kardashian's customized Lamborghini Urus sparks a debate!

Celebrities and VVIPs from across the globe have been tastefully modifying and customizing their cars and bikes to give them a unique personalized touch. In this process, some actually go an extra mile to personalize their vehicles and the end result comes out to be, well, quite debatable. Very recently, Kim Kardashian has done the same as she decided to give a white furry treatment to her Lamborghini Urus super SUV. Kim shared pictures of her new white-furred Lamborghini Urus on her Instagram handle with the caption – “Kimmy had a little Lamb-bo! OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new lambo w everything @skims cozy fabric! We’re coming out w new Cozy styles soon!”

As one can see in the images, the Urus is completely draped in a fur-like material of the pristine white colour. It is not just the exteriors but the interiors too that have been wrapped in the soft fabric and this includes the steering wheel, seats, and a major portion of the cabin. Even the alloy wheels of Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus are covered with fur fabric. With the new fabric on her Urus, Kim Kardashian is promoting her store Skims that was launched a few weeks back. Not only her car, but she is also wearing an outfit of a similar fabric that is from her store only.

Now, if you ask us, Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus isn’t exactly something that will give you an adrenaline rush upon taking a look, and instead, it looks like things that are soft and cringe. We have seen numerous examples of customized Lamborghini Urus SUVs around the world but most of them revolved around complimenting the sheer performance and might of the vehicle. That said, the latest example by Kim Kardashian doesn’t exactly come across as good-looking to us. But as they say, design and appearance are something very subjective and hence, we would leave it on our readers to decide.

Now, going into the details of the SUV, the Lamborghini Urus is the Italian carmaker’s first and only super SUV and the same packs in some serious firepower. The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 650 hp and 850 Nm. With these numbers, it is needless to say that the Lamborghini Urus is one of the fastest SUVs that one can find on the planet. The Urus can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in around 3 seconds and has a top speed in excess of 300 kmph.

Do let us know your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus. Do you second us with the above opinion or does it look like simply a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ to you?

