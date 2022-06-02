Kia revealed that it had received 355 bookings for the all-electric EV6 crossover, meaning all 100 units are sold, in turn, earning the carmaker over Rs 60 crore.

Kia launched its first electric vehicle for the Indian market, the EV6 all-electric crossover at Rs 59.95 lakh ex-showroom. Also, by doing so, the South Korean carmaker has earned over Rs 60 crore from the sale of the EV6 in India alone.

Kia opened bookings for the EV6 during the last week of May 2022 and announced that only 100 units are allotted for India. The company did not disclose any reasons for this, but we can presume that it could be owing to the global chip shortage, supply chain constraints as it is a CBU, or just that the carmaker wanted to test the market with a premium product.

Also Read: Kia EV6 review

However, at the launch of the car, Kia revealed that it had received 355 bookings for the car, meaning all 100 units are sold, in turn, earning the carmaker over Rs 60 crore in sales (by considering the base GT-Line RWD trim alone).

For those who missed the Kia, or were unfortunately not shortlisted among the 100 owners, the BMW i4 is a good option. Priced at Rs 69.90 lakh ex-showroom, the i4 features a range of 590 km and is equipped with all the safety and convenience tech similar to the EV6. You can read the Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 comparison for more details.

The Kia is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The RWD version (GT-Line) makes 229 Bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque while the AWD version of the GT-Line AWD trim gets dual motors rated at 320 Bhp and 605 Nm.

Kia, ahead of the EV6 launch, installed 150kW chargers in 15 EV-specific dealerships across 12 cities in India and will start deliveries by September.