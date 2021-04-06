Kia witnesses 123% growth in March 2021: Seltos still best-selling product

Seltos leads the charge as Kia Motors India registers a growth of 123 per cent. Kia is also the fourth largest manufacturer in the country in terms of sales volumes in March 2021.

Kia Motors India recorded a growth of 123.53% in March 2021 as compared to the same month last year. The company sold a total of 19,100 vehicles in March and more than half of them were Seltos. In terms of total vehicles sold this month, Kia has captured the fourth position only behind giants like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. The Koren car manufacturer also managed to top their own sales numbers from February.

Kia has been consistently posting strong sales numbers with the Seltos compact SUV. Even almost two years after the launch of the vehicle, it remains a major shareholder in sales figures for the company. Out of the 19,100 vehicles that Kia sold in March, 10,557 were Seltos. Kia will probably be launching a refreshed version of Seltos later this month in order to keep their portfolio competitive. This move could give another boost to the SUVs life and sales numbers in the coming days. The second highest contributor was Sonet with 8,498 units being sold. Sonet has been another great success for the Koren carmaker thanks to it being a lucrative deal for customers looking for a smaller vehicle. It was launched in September last year.

The Carnival MPV sits at the top of the product stack for Kia and is a premium product. As such, the sales numbers for the vehicle have not been great. Only 45 units were sold in March 2021. This is actually less than what it sold in March of 2020.

Sales figures took a plunge for almost every car manufacturer last year around the same due to the pandemic induced lockdowns. The auto segment finally seems to be gaining momentum again as evidenced by the growth witnessed by Kia this month. However, as COVID-19 cases are growing once again and some cities are going into lockdowns or night curfews, who knows what the ensuing months will have in store for us.

