Kia’s Maruti Vitara Brezza rival sub-compact SUV spotted: Mini Seltos design!

Kia is working on a rival for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with underpinning shared with the Hyundai Venue. The test mule has been spotted on the streets of Mumbai and here is what it looks like.

By: | Published: November 13, 2019 3:50 PM

Codenamed as the Kia QYi, Kia is working on a sub-compact SUV for the Indian market using the underpinnings from its sibling, the Hyundai Venue. While the name of the model has not been confirmed, the QYi is one of the models, Kia Motors plans to introduce in the Indian market. This sub-4-metre SUV will be Kia’s next mass-market launch, however, Kia plans to introduce the Carnival premium MPV in India before it.

It is likely that this sub-compact SUV could make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February with the launch taking place sometime later in the middle of the year. Kia’s subcompact SUV will be sharing a significant amount of equipment with the Hyundai Venue, however, it will feature Kia’s distinctive design with the tiger-nose signature front grille at the front. The grille will be flanked the split design headlamps, although they won't be placed as far apart like in the Venue. The headlamps will feature similar kind of modules with ice-cube elements like the Seltos. Kia is likely to offer a GT-Line of the model as well as its sports allow wheels which are identical in design to the GT-Line spec of the Seltos.

As far as engines are concerned, the Kia will most probably use the exact same engine line-up as the range offered with the Hyundai Venue and all engines may even be introduced at BS6 emission standard. The venue is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine offered with a DCT automatic gearbox. This engine could be the variant offered as the GT-Line in the Kia. Additionally, the Venue is also offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine.

Source: Instagram - @nawa_04

