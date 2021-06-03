Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under ‘Kia Digi-Connect’

Kia Digi-Connect solution allows customers to include multiple family members and friends on the same call from different geographic locations to collectively understand and discuss with dealership representatives.

2021 Kia Seltos

Under what the company calls a ‘phygital’ initiative, Kia India has introduced a new video-based live sales consultation, which is a first in the industry. The integrated solution application called ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ is offered through website scheduling & integration with the company’s CRM system. It will enable customers to connect with their nearest dealerships and get assistance using a video conference platform. Considering the current pandemic, Kia promises a contactless and hassle-free car buying experience from home.

The Kia Digi-Connect app is integrated with Kia India’s Central Lead Management System. To use the digital buying solution, customers can go to the website and opt for video consultation through Kia Digi-Connect where they can have a complete walk-through of Kia cars with the help of the Kia Experience Consultant at the showroom.

The solution will also provide customers several additional options of 360-degree virtual experience through video call, screen & video sharing along with sharing of brochures, pricelist, etc. through digital medium during the video conference to further address their queries.

Additionally, the app allows customers to include multiple family members and friends on the same call from different geographic locations to collectively understand and discuss with dealership representatives.

In related news, due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Kia India also announced an extension of warranty and free service period for its customers by two months.

Last month, Kia India launched the updated Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet in the country. The company states that the Seltos has got 17 new enhancements whereas the Sonet, which is not even a year old in the market, has 10. The latter gets paddle shifters, borrowed from the Venue, as well as rear sunshade curtains for the windows.

Prices for the Kia Sonet start from Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and those for refreshed Kia Seltos start from Rs 9.95 lakh and go all the way to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

