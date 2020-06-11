Kia introduces new UVO Connect ‘Phase II’ features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia UVO Connect’s Phase II features provide customers with several new benefits, such as more accurate journey times, ‘last-mile’ navigation assistance, and a range of features to enhance connectivity and usability.

Jun 11, 2020

kia UVO app valet lastmile

Kia Motors has revealed a new range of UVO Connect services under the ‘Phase II’ series of features that aim to enhance vehicle connectivity and control. The manufacturer states that the new UVO Connect’s Phase II features benefit customers in many ways, such as through better more accuracy for traffic info, assistance with ‘last-mile’ navigation, and a range of features to enhance usability and connectivity. Like the current-generation features, these can be accessed through the UVO smartphone app or via vehicles’ onboard infotainment system. The UVO Phase II connected car features will be first introduced Kia models in Europe throughout 2020, in line with planned model year updates, including the fourth-generation Kia Sorento.

Kia strives to introduce technologies that make life behind the wheel easier and more intuitive for the customers. UVO Connect is central to this goal, and the new ‘Phase II’ features revealed will make journeys even easier, Pablo Martinez Masip, Chief Operating Officer for Kia UVO Connect, said.

kia UVO app phase ii valet lastmile

Kia UVO Connect ‘Phase II’ features:

More accurate traffic prediction: The ‘Online Navigation’ service uses cloud-based real-time and historical traffic data to predict a more accurate estimated time of arrival. Kia says that the system differs from conventional navigation systems’ traffic prediction which relies on in-car route planning and real-time traffic information.

Augmented navigation: The new ‘Last Mile Navigation’ feature will help users find their way to the final destination even after having parked and left their car behind. This feature will be ideal for navigating in towns and cities where car parks are often far away from shops and cafés. The system also has the option of augmented reality – ‘AR Guidance’ – that uses the smartphone’s camera and blends the image with AR turn-by-turn directional arrows.

Also read: Explained: How the Kia Sonet’s clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Transferring profiles between cars: The new ‘User Profile Transfer’ feature on the UVO app lets users check and change their vehicle settings from their smartphones. They can set up navigation, radio and Bluetooth preferences beforehand and when the ignition is turned on, they’ll automatically be greeted with their preferred settings, saving time.

Range of features to enhance connectivity and usability: Other new features include ‘Valet Parking Mode’ which lets customers keep a check on their car remotely when someone else is driving and also lock the system to protect personal data, such as navigation locations.

