Clash of Titans! Kia sub-compact SUV, new Maruti Suzuki Brezza unveil at Auto Expo 2020

The sub-compact SUV segment is by far one of the most sought after in India as it offers space, convenience, and SUV-like styling which customers in India seem to prefer over sedans. It all started with the Ford EcoSport years ago but then it was overtaken by a Maruti not long after. Ever since Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the best-selling sub-compact SUV in the country. It was briefly outsold by the newly-launched Hyundai Venue but eventually, the Vitara Brezza came around on top again. And now, the segment is set to get yet another entrant in the form of the new sub-compact SUV Kia Motors will be unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo, which is also the stage for the unveiling of the new BS-VI Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This is going to be an interesting standoff.

Design – The 2020 BS-VI Vitara Brezza will come with subtle design tweaks like restyled headlamps, and tail lamps, perhaps also the front grille but it will retain its Brezza personality. On the other hand, the Kia sub-compact SUV codenamed QYI will be a whole new product to retail in India. In fact, Kia Motors today revealed a design sketch providing a glimpse of what to expect. The QYI in its production version would carry design cues from the larger Kia Seltos – which has been an incredible hit in the Indian passenger car market.

Engine - The Vitara Brezza comes with a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, but with the implementation of BS-VI norms, Maruti Suzuki plans to stop selling diesel cars. And hence, we will see the Vitara Brezza in its petrol version next month at the expo. It is expected to come powered by an in-house developed 1.5-litre engine with SHVS mild-hybrid tech. Maruti could also introduce the 1.2-litre, dual-jet engine with SHVS in the new Brezza.

Kia's new subcompact SUV will be based on the Hyundai Venue platform and is likely to share the engine lineup with it as well. The petrol variants would have the option of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit in the lower-sped variants. The diesel variant would get a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine.

Expected Price - Kia sub-compact SUV will likely carry a similar price tag as the Hyundai Venue which currently retails at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the current-generation Vitara Brezza start at Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and the BS-VI Brezza petrol could see a bump in price. The two compete with Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.