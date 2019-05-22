Kia SP2i SUV to make its world premiere in India on 20th June: Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta rival looks stunning

The Kia SP2i SUV is going to make its world premiere in India on the 20th of June this year. This compact SUV will launch in India later this year after its Korean debut. On the day of its unveiling, Kia is also going to announce the name of this vehicle which is set to stand as a competitor to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier. Prices of the SP2i SUV are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SP2i is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. However, going by the spy shots, it seems that it is going to be slightly bigger in comparison.

The SP2i is going to be Kia's first product for the Indian market. Kia had showcased this vehicle in its concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. Since this vehicle is entering an already competitive segment, Kia is going to make sure that it has a few tricks up its sleeve. Globally, Kia is known to manufacture cars which offer a premium cabin which is loaded up-to-the-brim with features and creature comforts. As a result of this, expect the SP2i to have a decent equipment list along with some segment first features. LED projector headlamps, dual-zone automatic climate control, LEd tail-lamps, leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, cornering lamps are likely to make the cut.

In terms of safety, the Kia SP2I SUV is going to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensor, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range. Top-spec variants are likely to offer additional safety features such as up to six-airbags, hill-assist, hill-descent control, electronic stability control to name a few.

Kia is yet to confirm the engine line-up of the SP2i SUV. We expect it to offer petrol as well as diesel engine options. Both these engine are likely to be 1.5-litre units. And right from the launch, they will be offered in BS-6 guises. Transmission options will include a manual as well as an automatic gearbox.