Kia SP2i SUV: Five important things about the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier rival

The compact SUV segment in India, which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta, is soon going to mark the arrival of Kia's maiden product in our country. Till now, it has been referred to as the SP2i SUV and the same is expected to launch in India sometime during the second half of 2019. Kia is a subsidiary of Hyundai and hence this all-new urban utility vehicle is going to use the same platform as that of the Creta. This vehicle made its first public debut as a concept during the 2018 Auto Expo in India. And recently, Kia unveiled the SP Signature concept at the 2019 Seol Motor Show, which is essentially an almost production-ready version of the SP2i SUV.

Design

With the help of the SP Signature 'concept', we get a basic idea of what the final production-ready iteration of the SP2i is going to look like. The design, though evolved and toned down a little bit, retains its main highlights. The SUV will offer LED daytime running lamps, sitting above the main headlamp unit. The front bumper is going to house the fog-lamps and comes with an aggressive design. The SP Signature concept comes with huge 19-inch wheels. However, the final production version will get 17-inch rims. Apart from this, what you see is what you are going to get, be it the side profile or the rear fascia of the SUV.

Interiors

Though there are no specific details regarding the interiors of the Kia SP2i SUV, we can say for sure that it is going to get a whole array of features and creature comforts. For instance, apart from a touchscreen infotainment system, it will get a 360-degree surround view camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather upholstery, electronic adjustments for the driver's seat, wireless charging to name a few. Hyundai has just introduced its Bluelink connected car technology for its Venue sub-compact SUV. Though not confirmed as of yet, there are chances that Kia might offer the same in its SP2i SUV.

Engine

The Kia SP2i SUV is going to offer petrol as well as diesel engine options. Both these are going to be 1.5-litre units. Exact specifications of the same will be revealed close to the launch date. These engines are going to be BS-VI ready. However, Kia is likely to offer the same in BS-IV guise at the time of launch in order to keep the prices low. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic options.

Safety

In terms of safety, the SP2i will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range. Top-spec variants of this SUV is likely to get additional features such as traction control system, hill-descent control, ESP, hill-assist along with side and curtain airbags. This SUV's structure is going to comply with the upcoming crash test regulations.

Prices and Competition

Since the SP2i is going to fall in the compact SUV segment, it is likely to be priced in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, in addition to the Hyundai Creta, it will also compete with the likes of Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Tata Harrier and the Renault Captur.