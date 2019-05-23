Kia sp2i interior sketches revealed ahead of world premiere in June

Kia Motors India has officially revealed the design sketches of the interiors of its upcoming compact SUV ahead of its world premiere set to be held on the 20th of June this year. So far being referred to as the SP2i, this Hyundai Creta rival is going to get a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment/navigation system, which will be a segment-leading feature. In addition to this, there will be cabin mood lighting on offer as well. Going by these sketches, we can tell you that the cabin of the Sp2i is going to get an all-black colour scheme. However, the same will be complemented by the use of contrasting materials such as silver coloured elements on the steering wheel, air-vents, door-pads as well as on the air-con control module.

The Kia SP2i SUV is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. However, it is going to be slightly bigger in comparison. The SP2i made its first debut in India as a concept model during the 2018 Auto Expo. After its unveiling in June, we expect the same to launch in India sometime during the festive season this year. This compact SUV is likely to get petrol as well as diesel engine options under its hood. Both these engine are likely to be 1.5-litre units. The exact specifications of these engines will be revealed closer to the launch date. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic units.

Kia SP2i SUV sketch

The prices of the Kia SP2i SUV are expected to fall in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. With this, in addition to competing against the likes of Hyundai Creta, this compact SUV will also rival the likes of Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The Kia SP2i will be manufactured in India at the carmaker's plant in Andhra Pradesh.