Kia SP2i design sketches revealed: Stunning design with Tiger nose. India launch soon

Kia Motors has revealed the design sketches of its first compact SUV. Based on the SP Signature Concept, these sketches give us a detailed idea of what the final production iteration of this vehicle is going to look like. So far being referred to as the SP2i, this SUV is expected to launch in India during the second half of this year. It will fall in-between the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). And hence, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and the likes.

The design sketches of the SP2i SUV shows a bold front fascia. It gets strong character lines which give the vehicle a butch appearance. Kia's signature tiger-nose grille sits in the middle of the LED headlamps. The bumper is quite augmented and is going to house the fog-lamps along with the faux-skid plate. Along with revealing the design sketch of the front of the SUV, Kia has also released a sketch of the rear of the vehicle. Here, the vehicle resembles the SP Signature concept to quite an extent. Here too, the vehicle portrays a dominating appearance. We expect that the final production-ready avatar will get the design elements seen in these sketches with the some modification.

Kia SP2i Read Design Sketch

Kia is yet to share the details of the interiors of the SP2i SUV with the media. However, in typical Kia fashion, expect them to be premium and get a plethora of features and creature comforts on board. Not only this, but this vehicle is expected to come with several safety features as standard. Furthermore, the top-spec variants are likely to offer several driving aids as well. The Kia SP2i SUV is likely to offer petrol as well as diesel engine options. Latest reports suggest that both these engines are going to be 1.5-litre units. It is likely that the SP2i will get BS-6 complaint units right from start.