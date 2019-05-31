Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos

Kia will be launching their new product in India and there has been a lot of buzz for the Korean manufacturer’s arrival in India. While we have spotted the SP2I (codename for the model) draped in camouflage numerous times in real-world testing on the roads, little has been officially revealed by the manufacturer. Now, American automotive website, Autoblog has gotten a hold of images of the final production model of the SP2I while on its Television Commercial (TVC) shoot, courtesy Chris Doane Automotive. Kia is expected to reveal the final production version of the car on June 20, 2019, but these images give us a closer look at the final design of the car which also bears the name ‘Seltos’.

While the images do reveal the name “Seltos” for the Kia SP2I, a search on Indian public search for trademarks for the name have not been applied for. The manufacturer currently has not filed any patent for the name of the car as yet and it could also be changed for the Indian market. As for the design of the car, little has been done to move away from the concept that was first revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo. The car looks quite similar to the concept, albeit, some proportions and elements have been tweaked for the production version of the upcoming compact SUV.

The vehicle has been spotted in the international market, therefore it is also a left-hand drive model. However, the version spotted on Indian roads bears the same alloy wheel design as the one spotted internationally. At the front is a bold and aggressive Kia signature tiger-nose grille. On either side, the SP2I (Seltos) gets all-LED headlamps and vertically slotted fog lamps positioned lower down on the bumper. In profile, the Seltos or SP2I resembles similarly the silhouette as the Hyundai Creta, however slightly larger in proportions in overall dimensions than the Creta.

The model spied in the images shows a two-tone colour scheme separated by a brushed aluminium insert on the C-Pillar that runs along the shoulder line from the A-Pillar. The rear of the car sports a GDI badge along with a 4WD badge as well along with the name “Seltos” of course. However, it is too soon to tell if Kia will offer an all-wheel-drive model yet, while official sketches of the interior released by the manufacturer did show switchgear to support AWD functions. As for engines, Kia could introduce petrol and diesel models. 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel could be on offer both will comply with BS6 norms and will get automatic gearbox options.

Being BS6 complaint models, and slightly larger in dimensions, the Kia SP2I (Seltos) could be positioned in India at a slight premium over the Hyundai Creta. Pricing of the petrol models will be key for the manufacturer, as the diesel, being BS6 compliant will be dearer than what rivals are currently selling which are BS4 versions. It would be safe to say that the Kia SP2I (Seltos) could rival the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV500, the upcoming MG Hector in addition to the higher range Hyundai Creta as it will come equipped with a lot more features, including internet connectivity.

