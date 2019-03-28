Kia SP Signature SUV Concept shows how stunning the Indian Kia SP2i could look! Launch soon

Kia SP Concept first made its global debut at 2018 Auto Expo in India and now that it's launch is closing in, Kia Motors has taken the wraps off the SP Signature Concept at Seoul Motor Show. There is a clear resemblance between the SP Concept and SP Signature, which sports small ORVMs and 19-inch alloy wheels to qualify as a show car. But it also has several other changes over the SP Concept we first saw in February, hinting at a near production-ready Kia SP2i.

Like Kia SP Concept, the SP Signature Concept features the 'Tiger Nose' grille and sleek LED lights connected by a light bar above the grille. The SP Signature gets a contrast roof, sleek LED fog lamps, roof rails, slightly redesigned tail lamps, rear diffuser, among other changes.

Kia SP Signature gives a preview of what the SP2i will look like in its production-ready avatar. Expect the production-spec Kia SP to unveil during at the upcoming 2019 New York Auto Show in April.

Powering the Kia SP2i will be two engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual or automatic gearbox. There will be another more performance-oriented 1.4-litre petrol engine that puts out 140 hp. All engines will be ready to meet BS-VI emission norms.

Kia SP will get a premium cabin with some segment-first features as well. There will be a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and WiFi. Kia will likely offer a head-up display, ambient lighting, and a digital instrument cluster.

In January this year, Kia Motors began the trial production of the upcoming SP2i SUV at its Anantapur production facility in Andhra Pradesh. The production facility in Andhra Pradesh will initially run at a capacity of 3 lakh vehicles per annum and later on, the capacity may be increased to 4 lakh vehicles.

The upcoming Kia SP2i SUV will be launched in India in July this year. Expect the price to be between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. Kia Motors has said that after the first car launch in the Indian market, it will roll out new vehicles, launching one every six months.