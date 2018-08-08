Kia SP, Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier rival spotted testing for the first time: Retains design from striking concept

South Korean automaker Kia Motors debuted in India at the Auto Expo 2018 by showcasing its entire product line-up and making the global debut of the Kia SP Concept SUV. Kia Motors India has officially confirmed that the Kia SP Concept based SUV will be the company’s first product in India and will be rolled out of its new plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. While the official name of Kia’s new SUV is not revealed, the SUV was recently spotted testing by Cafe Naver. As compared to the Kia SP Concept SUV, the styling on the close to production-spec model that was spotted has been toned down a bit. This clearly reflects in the front styling of the car where the all-LED headlamps from the concept have given way to the projector units. The 'Tiger Nose' grille remains identical to the one seen on the concept model at the Auto Expo 2018. On the other hand, things remain quite identical at the rear where one can see the similar wide tail lamps and the exhaust.

Kia SP compact SUV front

The Kia SP compact SUV might come based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta and also expect the Kia’s upcoming SUV to share a lot of component from its Creta sibling. While the exact engine options are currently under wraps, we expect the production version of Kia SP based SUV to get the 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of close to 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Besides, a new 1.0-litre petrol engine is also expected to be on offer, the same unit that the company offers globally.

Kia SP compact SUV rear

There have been reports suggesting that the Kia SP will also get a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be paired to hybrid technology starting 2023. Transmission options are expected to include both manual and automatic. An all-wheel-drive system might not be on offer considering the fact that there is not much demand for an AWD in the said segment.

Watch our Kia Rio video review here:

The upcoming Kia SP based SUV is likely to be called Kia Trazor as the name got the maximum number of votes in a poll conducted by the automaker. The new Kia SP compact SUV will be produced at the company's upcoming production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia SP SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur and also the upcoming Tata Harrier. More details on the new Kia SP to be revealed soon, so stay tuned!

Image Source: www.cafenaver.com