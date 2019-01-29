Kia Soul EV handed over to Andhra Pradesh Government: 450 km range and more

Kia Motors India has handed over Soul EV to the Andhra Pradesh Government today. The South Korean automaker has provided the said eco-friendly vehicle at its trial production ceremony at newly opened Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Soul EV offers a driving range of close to 450 km and comes based on the Soul hatchback that is currently on sale in multiple international markets. The Kia Soul EV has been fitted with a lithium-ion polymer battery rated at 64kWh. The electric motor on the EV is good for producing a maximum power output of 198 bhp along with a peak torque of 395 Nm. Kia has handed over the Soul electric vehicle under the ACE strategy under which the company aims to produce autonomous, connected and electric cars. Kia Motors' new Anantapur production facility is EV production ready as well and is the brand's 15th factory globally.

Out of the total production taking place here, while 90 percent vehicles will be for domestic sales, the remaining 10 percent will be exported. The plant houses a five-acre training facility that offers a Basic Technical Course (BTC) in automobiles in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), helping develop manufacturing skills among young people. Safety performance during vehicle production is another highlight of the facility. Kia Motors will offer employment to 4,000 permanent employees and 7,000 temporary employees. Besides, the South Korean automaker will also develop an ecosystem for EVs with the Andhra Pradesh government.

The first product to be launched by Kia Motors in India will be the SP2i SUV that will be launched in July this year. The new Kia SP2i SUV will primarily challenge the likes of the Hyundai Creta in the segment. The SUV is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!