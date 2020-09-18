Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

A very popular car segment in India - subcompact SUV - now has a new contender in the form of the new Kia Sonet. How does it compare to rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon?

Kia Motors today launched the all-new Sonet in a very hot-selling segment in India – the subcompact SUV. The segment grew ever more popular in the country with the launch of the Ford EcoSport years ago. It offers ease of a hatchback, but with the styling of an SUV and more space & ground clearance. The Sonet steps in the segment currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which has been a best-seller for a long time and Hyundai Venue which overtook the Brezza for some time, along with the Tata Nexon. So, the inevitable question is how do these four compare? Here goes.

Engine: Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue share the engine and platform, Tata Nexon gets a turbo-petrol and a diesel, and the Vitara Brezza gets a petrol engine. Of the four, the Brezza is the only one that does not offer a diesel option. The Venue and Sonet of the first two cars in India to feature a clutchless manual transmission.

Petrol engines:

Kia SonetHyundai VenueVitara Brezza
Engine1.2-litre1.2-litre1.5-litre
Power82 hp82 hp104 hp
Torque115 Nm114 Nm138 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT5-speed MT5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

Turbo-petrol engines:

Kia SonetHyundai VenueTata Nexon
Engine1.0-litre T-GDi1.0-litre T-GDi1.2-litre turbo
Power119 hp119 hp119 hp
Torque172 Nm172 Nm170 Nm
Transmission6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Diesel engines:

Kia SonetHyundai VenueTata Nexon
Engine1.5-litre CRDi1.5-litre U2 CRDi1.5-litre Revotorq
Power99 hp/114 hp99 hp109 hp
Torque240 Nm/250 Nm240 Nm260 Nm
Transmission6-speed MT/6-speed AT6-speed MT6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Features: Kia Sonet boasts the largest 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, followed by Hyundai Venue that has an 8-inch screen and a 7-inch screen for both Nexon and Brezza. All four support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, have climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry/push start button. Barring the Brezza, all of them feature a sunroof.

Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue offer Internet-connected features through Kia’s UVO Connect and BlueLink systems, respectively which means the two support remote functions using a smartphone and voice assistance as well. The Nexon and Brezza are not Internet-connected.

The Sonet and Nexon offer driving modes but it is only the Sonet of the four that comes with traction modes as well. Kia Sonet is also the only car to offer ventilated seats and ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, the Sonet and Venue feature six airbags Nexon and Brezza get two each. All four have ABS with EBD, parking camera, rear parking sensors (Kia Sonet has front and rear). Brezza misses out on ESC (electronic stability control) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kia SonetHyundai Venue Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Prices (ex-showroom)Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakhRs 6.7 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakhRs 6.99 lakh to Rs 12.7 lakhRs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh

