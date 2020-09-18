Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

A very popular car segment in India - subcompact SUV - now has a new contender in the form of the new Kia Sonet. How does it compare to rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon?

Kia Motors today launched the all-new Sonet in a very hot-selling segment in India – the subcompact SUV. The segment grew ever more popular in the country with the launch of the Ford EcoSport years ago. It offers ease of a hatchback, but with the styling of an SUV and more space & ground clearance. The Sonet steps in the segment currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which has been a best-seller for a long time and Hyundai Venue which overtook the Brezza for some time, along with the Tata Nexon. So, the inevitable question is how do these four compare? Here goes.

Engine: Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue share the engine and platform, Tata Nexon gets a turbo-petrol and a diesel, and the Vitara Brezza gets a petrol engine. Of the four, the Brezza is the only one that does not offer a diesel option. The Venue and Sonet of the first two cars in India to feature a clutchless manual transmission.

Petrol engines:

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Vitara Brezza Engine 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Power 82 hp 82 hp 104 hp Torque 115 Nm 114 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

Turbo-petrol engines:

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine 1.0-litre T-GDi 1.0-litre T-GDi 1.2-litre turbo Power 119 hp 119 hp 119 hp Torque 172 Nm 172 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Diesel engines:

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine 1.5-litre CRDi 1.5-litre U2 CRDi 1.5-litre Revotorq Power 99 hp/114 hp 99 hp 109 hp Torque 240 Nm/250 Nm 240 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Features: Kia Sonet boasts the largest 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, followed by Hyundai Venue that has an 8-inch screen and a 7-inch screen for both Nexon and Brezza. All four support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, have climate control, cruise control, and keyless entry/push start button. Barring the Brezza, all of them feature a sunroof.

Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue offer Internet-connected features through Kia’s UVO Connect and BlueLink systems, respectively which means the two support remote functions using a smartphone and voice assistance as well. The Nexon and Brezza are not Internet-connected.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

The Sonet and Nexon offer driving modes but it is only the Sonet of the four that comes with traction modes as well. Kia Sonet is also the only car to offer ventilated seats and ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, the Sonet and Venue feature six airbags Nexon and Brezza get two each. All four have ABS with EBD, parking camera, rear parking sensors (Kia Sonet has front and rear). Brezza misses out on ESC (electronic stability control) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 12.7 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.