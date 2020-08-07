Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Kia Sonet - that's the name of the latest contender in the subcompact SUV space in India. With an aim to terrorize some big players in the segment like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport, how does this new kid on the block looks on paper and more importantly, does it seem a better package than its prime rival - Hyundai Venue?

The wait finally ends today as the all-new Kia Sonet makes its world debut here in India. The subcompact SUV is a very important product for Kia Motors India as it enters the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment that currently has some of the popular names like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport among many. The Kia Sonet comes with many new segment-first features and the engine-transmission options on offer are also quite interesting. Looking at the immense success of the Seltos in India, the Sonet is also expected to set the sales charts on fire. As of now, the complete specifications of the Kia Sonet are still a mystery, however, as feature list and more details are out, let’s see how it goes up against its prime rival that happens to be its very own cousin – Hyundai Venue.

Watch our Kia Sonet walkaround preview video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue – Engine options

Both the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue share the same engine options. Both subcompact SUVs draw power from a 1.2-litre petrol, a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines. Now coming to the power and torque outputs of these, the 1.2-litre gasoline motor on the Hyundai Venue is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 82 hp and 114 Nm. On the other hand, the turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 118hp and 172Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel motor churns out 99 hp of power along with 240 Nm of torque. The power and torque figures for the Kia Sonet have not been revealed as of now but we aren’t expecting a major difference in the numbers compared to that of the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue – Gearbox/Transmission options

Hyundai Venue is currently on offer with four transmission options while the Kia Sonet will offer five. The transmission options common between the two subcompact SUVs are five and six-speed manuals, iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and a seven-speed DCT. However, the benefit with the Kia Sonet is that it gets a six-speed automatic gearbox with the diesel engine option as well, something that is missing in the case of Hyundai Venue.

Watch our Hyundai Venue video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue – Features, Connectivity and Convenience

When it comes to features, both the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue are loaded to the brim and many features are common on the two SUVs. Starting with the latest contender in the subcompact SUV space, the Kia Sonet gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle also gets UVO Connect with up to 55 connected features. The front seats are ventilated on the Kia Sonet and you also get LED Sound Mood Lighting inside the cabin. For the first time ever, the Kia Sonet gets virus protection tech that can be beneficial in current unprecedented times, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic. The audiophiles won’t be disappointed inside the Sonet as you get Bose Premium seven-speaker audio system with sub-woofer. Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models are also on offer with the Kia Sonet. Moreover, the SUV gets a wireless smartphone charger with a cooling function as well.

Now coming to the Hyundai Venue, this one too gets a quite comprehensive feature list. The Venue comes with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to the Kia Sonet and the same gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Apart from this, the SUV also comes with BlueLink tech with as many as 33 connected features. Moreover, the Hyundai Venue comes with an electric sunroof and the DCT variants of the Venue get paddle shifters as well. In addition to these bits, Hyundai Venue also comes with a wireless charger but lacks the cooling function that the Kia Sonet offers.

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue – Price in India

Hyundai Venue price in India starts at Rs 6.70 lakh for the base variant and the figures reach up till Rs 11.58 lakh for the 7-speed DCT dual-tone option. On the other hand, prices for the Kia Sonet have not been revealed as of now and these are expected to be disclosed next month. The Sonet is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

As the complete specifications for the Kia Sonet get revealed in the coming days, we will be bringing an in-depth spec comparison report of the Sonet with all its prime rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. So stay tuned!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.