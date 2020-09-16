Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price

The Kia Sonet looks like a complete package for anyone wanting to invest in a compact SUV with the right features, numerous engine options as well as just the right look.

By:Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:21 AM

The Kia Sonet has been on the lips of everyone ever since the name and concept were shown at the Auto Expo 2020. That it looked radical and the very thought that the Seltos concept to production was near identical fuelled the fire. Now, the Kia Sonet production form has been unveiled and what’s more, we had a chance to get up, close and personal with the car. The Kia Sonet is one feature-rich SUV with ventilated front seats, numerous powertrain options as well as smashing good looks. Now, the Kia Sonet is all set for a showroom arrival in India on Sept 18. We have driven the car in its production form and here is what we think of it. Check our long-ish text review of the Kia Sonet here and for the video version, you got to scroll a bit.

The Kia Sonet features LED headlights with a cutting-edge grille design. It looks more like a mini-Seltos and that will be a major draw for many customers. There is also the fact that a sunroof is offered and customers will also get the digital dashboard and that huge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Climate control is on offer too with rear AC vents. An air purifier, considering the current climate conditions, is a boon. What’s more you can charge your smartphone without using a cord. That is only if the smartphone supports this function. Worried about the smartphone overheating while charging? Kia has got it covered with a cooler for the phone on the pad. Neat!

The engine options include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 120hp of power and 172Nm. One can order this with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Kia also offers customers the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is available in various power outputs depending on whether it is paired with an automatic or manual. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol is available as well but only with a manual transmission. How then is the car to drive? Check the video below.

