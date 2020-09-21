Kia Sonet: The art of getting the car right, here’s what all it packs in

The Kia Sonet just might be the vehicle the Indian market needs right now. Here is why we think so!

By:Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:46 AM
kia sonet india launch

 

The new Kia Sonet is a seductive blend of design, utility and luxury; it takes premiumness on to a different plane—the quality of plastics used inside the cabin, for example, matches what you get in cars twice its price of Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). But that isn’t the biggest strength of the Sonet — its strength lies in Kia’s smart marketing. In terms of the number of variants being offered to the customer, except the Hyundai Venue, no other car model comes close to the Sonet. Consider this: Fifteen variants, two trim lines (Tech-Line and GT-Line), 11 colours, two petrol engines, two diesel engines, and five gearbox choices. What it effectively does is that the customer, once she’s zeroed in on a particular variant, usually refrains from extensively checking out other car models. Coming to the product, there isn’t much to complain about the Sonet. The top-end variants are equipped with air purifier, Bose seven-speaker sound system, ventilated seats, mood lighting, connectivity features, smart key, over-the-air map updates, multi-drive modes (like in authentic SUVs), wireless smartphone charger, touchscreen… the list is long. Mind you, it’s an entry-level SUV.

And yet some features aren’t there (available in some of its competitor cars); even top-end variants don’t have cooled glovebox and automatic wipers. We drove the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol variants (both iMT and DCT). The intelligent manual transmission (iMT)is a kind of manual gearbox but without the clutch, though the driving experience it offers is like an automatic gearbox. TheDCTis seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox—it shifts gears so fast you don’t get to know when the gears are being shifted. The engine is a gem—very powerful for its small size, and with a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.3 km per litre. Other engines in terms of fuel efficiency are: 1.5-litre diesel VGT (19 kpl), 1.5-litre diesel WGT (24.1 kpl), and 1.2-litre petrol (18.4kpl).

Like the Seltos, the drive ability of the Sonet is also commendable. The steering feedback—mechanical signals that the front tyres send to the steering wheel — is so accurate that you feel every bump and dip in the road through the steering wheel. This leads to safer driving. Space inside is decent, and especially the front row is quite roomy. The rear seat is not spacious enough for three adult passengers but the boot space is good.

Verdict

While the ex-showroom price of the Sonet starts atRs 6.71lakh, some features described above are available only in the variants priced above Rs 10 lakh. At the same time, even the entry-level variant isn’t bare bones—it has front power windows, front and rear USB charging ports, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, and rear AC vents, though it doesn’thave an audio system. A good way to make the right variant choice is using ‘Compare
Trims’ function on the Kia India website. On the whole, the Sonet is probably the vehicle the Indian market—battered first by the slowdown and now by Covid19—needs right now. It’s got the aura to pull customers to the showroom, and then a lot of variety to make them stay.

(The name, instead of a play on the ‘sonnet’, a kind of poem, appears to have been inspired by the Synchronous Optical Network, or SONET. It’s a standard for synchronous data transmission on optical fibres, denoting the Sonet’s connectivity and networking abilities.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more