Kia Sonet India debut tomorrow: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet will be the new sub-compact rival for Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With its new clutchless gearbox & latest version of UVO software, could the Sonet be the new ruler of the segment?

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:31 AM

kai sonet india launch

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV is finally all set to make its global debut on 7 August. Being unveiled in India, the Sonet will share segment space with the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It shares its platform and powertrains with the sister company’s Venue and will be the second car in the country to feature clutchless transmission after Hyundai recently introduced the tech in the Venue. We first saw the Kia Sonet as a concept during the 2020 Auto Expo in February and now, the production version will be unveiled tomorrow.

The Sonet will be the first Kia to come with the option of IMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission which allows clutchless manual gearshifts. In other words, an IMT gearbox will allow manual transmission-like operation through a gear stick, however, will not have a clutch lever.

Like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet will three engine options – a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with a five-speed manual as well as the option of IMT, a 1.5-litre diesel turbo unit borrowed from the Seltos, but in a different state of tune, delivering 99 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

The diesel will be offered with a six-speed manual and could available with an automatic as well, and lastly, a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT will also be offered for the GT-Line model.

Explained: How the Kia Sonet’s clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Following in the footsteps of Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet will also boast Internet-connectivity functions through the latest generation of Kia UVO software. It could also get a voice assistant with the wake word ‘Hey Kia’.

Besides prime rivals like the Venue and Brezza, the Sonet will also go up against Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Honda WR-V. The Sonet, with the new IMT tech and connectivity features, could have an edge in the segment if the price range lands within Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon