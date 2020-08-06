Kia Sonet India debut tomorrow: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet will be the new sub-compact rival for Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With its new clutchless gearbox & latest version of UVO software, could the Sonet be the new ruler of the segment?

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV is finally all set to make its global debut on 7 August. Being unveiled in India, the Sonet will share segment space with the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It shares its platform and powertrains with the sister company’s Venue and will be the second car in the country to feature clutchless transmission after Hyundai recently introduced the tech in the Venue. We first saw the Kia Sonet as a concept during the 2020 Auto Expo in February and now, the production version will be unveiled tomorrow.

The Sonet will be the first Kia to come with the option of IMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission which allows clutchless manual gearshifts. In other words, an IMT gearbox will allow manual transmission-like operation through a gear stick, however, will not have a clutch lever.

Like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet will three engine options – a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with a five-speed manual as well as the option of IMT, a 1.5-litre diesel turbo unit borrowed from the Seltos, but in a different state of tune, delivering 99 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

The diesel will be offered with a six-speed manual and could available with an automatic as well, and lastly, a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT will also be offered for the GT-Line model.

Explained: How the Kia Sonet’s clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Following in the footsteps of Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet will also boast Internet-connectivity functions through the latest generation of Kia UVO software. It could also get a voice assistant with the wake word ‘Hey Kia’.

Besides prime rivals like the Venue and Brezza, the Sonet will also go up against Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Honda WR-V. The Sonet, with the new IMT tech and connectivity features, could have an edge in the segment if the price range lands within Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

