Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

With its sights set on a very hot selling segment in India, currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet production version is all set to unveil on the 7th of next month.

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV is nearing its formal unveiling on the 7th of August and to drum up some excitement Kia Motors today released a new render image of it. First unveiled as a concept during the 2020 Auto Expo in February, the production-ready Kia Sonet will be the Korean car manufacturer’s third product in India and will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Upon launch, the Sonet will be the second car in India to feature a clutchless transmission, after the Hyundai Venue was introduced in Hyundai’s iMT gearbox just yesterday.

Kia Sonet will have the option of Intelligent Manual Transmission or iMT gearbox which means it gets a transmission mechanism similar to a manual gearbox but with a two-pedal system. In other words, iMT allows gear shifts with the control of a manual lever but has no clutch pedal.

Kia’s new subcompact SUV will have three engine options – a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with a five-speed manual and iMT as an option, a 1.5-litre diesel turbo unit same as the Kia Seltos, however, in a different state of tune, making 99 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The diesel will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox and is also likely to get a an automatic as well. And lastly, a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT for the GT-Line model.

Explained: How the Kia Sonet’s clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

As is the case of Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet will also come with Internet-connectivity features enabled through the latest generation of Kia UVO software. Like Seltos and Carnival, Sonet could also likely make its voice assistant available with a wake word ‘Hey Kia’.

Kia Sonet is stepping into one of India’s most competitive segments, rivalling the Venue, Brezza, and also Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Honda WR-V. The Sonet with its new features could be a very competitive package if is able to price the Sonet between Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

