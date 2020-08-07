All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

The highly awaited Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has made its world debut in India. The Sonet gets multiple segment-first features and will be launched next month with three engine options. Here is what all the all-new Kia Sonet brings to the table!

After a long wait, the Kia Sonet has finally been unveiled today and the subcompact SUV has made its world debut here in India. Kia Sonet was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and the concept model was highly close to the production model. Upfront, the Kia Sonet gets the company’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ with all-LED headlamps. The side profile looks quite impressive too and the car has a decent amount of lines and creases running across the body length, further escalating its sporty appeal. Now, coming to the interiors of the Kia Sonet, the SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with as many as 55 UVO connected features as well. Moreover, you also get a digital instrument cluster and the same will come as standard on higher-spec variants. Apart from these, Kia Sonet comes with a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated buttons and scroll wheels.

Prime features on the Kia Sonet include an auto climate control system, Bose sound system, electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, ambient lighting and six airbags – front, side and curtain. The Sonet also gets the world’s first virus protection tech for better safety in times like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Kia will also be offering a smartwatch with the Sonet for remote functions. The list doesn’t end here as the Kia Sonet will also come with a wireless charger with a cooling function. The Sonet will be offered in a dual trim concept including the GT-Line trim that gets sporty-looking highlights on the outside as well as inside.

The Kia Sonet will be launched with three engine options – two petrol and a diesel. These include a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor, a more powerful 1.0 T-GDi petrol mill and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. Transmission options on the Kia Sonet include five and six-speed manuals along with a seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and more importantly, a new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT) that was seen on the Hyundai Venue iMT very recently. The biggest benefit of this transmission is that it offers clutchless shifting with the control of a manual shift lever. That said, the iMT on the Kia Sonet offers operation exactly like a manual gearbox with the need to shift gears but there is no clutch pedal.

The Kia Sonet will also be offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option with the 1.5-litre diesel engine option. You also get multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for the automatic variants of the Sonet. Now talking of the India launch, the Kia Sonet will be launched next month and the price announcement will take place at that time only. Expect the subcompact SUV to be priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonet will be made in India for India and will be exported to multiple international markets as well.

