Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

As Kia gears up to launch its third model for India, we have discovered a small roadblock for the automaker from Korea. The upcoming sub-compact SUV slated to be called the Sonet may need a new name before it is launched.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia Motors India showcased the Sonet Concept. The compact SUV measuring under four-metres in length that will spawn a rival to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more. Kia confirmed that the model will be launched in the second half of 2020, and is expected to arrive before or around the festive season. However, a browse through the Public Search for Trade Marks reveals that all three applications for the Sonet name have been objected.

Kia Motors has applied for the name ‘Sonet’ and ‘Kia Sonet’ which currently stand with an ‘Objected’ status and so does the application for the name ‘Sonet Concept’. While at the unveiling of the concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia India did not outrightly confirm the name ‘Sonet’, but it was widely speculated that the model would be called the Kia Sonet.

We reached out to Kia to see whether the automaker is planning on a new name of the SUV or contesting the objection to the trademark. But the manufacturer has not yet commented on the matter. Also, the reason for the objection is currently not clear.

Kia’s subcompact SUV will be its third model launch in India after the Seltos and the Carnival. It is based on the platform of the Hyundai Venue and will come with a different body design and interior. However, mechanical components are likely to remain identical. The engine options that will be offered include the same 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol. While the turbo petrol would be offered with a 7-speed DCT, the 1.2-litre petrol is expected to offer an option of an AMT automatic which Kia will call ‘IMT”. The diesel will be offered with a traditional automatic instead borrowed from the Venue.

While it was speculated that the small SUV will be called the Sonet, the official name of Kia’s upcoming sub-compact SUV will most likely be confirmed closer to when the model is launched.

Additionally, we had earlier reported that when Kia launches its premium hatchback based on the Hyundai i20, it may not use its internationally used name ‘Rio’. The application for the ‘Rio’ name was refused, which was applied by Kia Motors in 2016. The government website shows that Kia has re-applied, now for the word mark “Kia Rio’, but the status of this application currently stands at ‘Mark for Exam’ which means it is currently being reevaluated.

