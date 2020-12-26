Sponsored: Kia Sonet – The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

If you are on the lookout for a compact-SUV but with big features, good design as well as mileage, your shopping destination should be a Kia showroom.

December 26, 2020 1:58 PM







In a game, the rules are usually written by the existing players or someone who forayed into the business first. This being said, success plays a huge role in deciding what rules one has to abide by. Sometimes, being radical or wild also helps a lot. Just like in the case of the Kia Sonet. The compact SUV made its debut in the Indian market a couple of months ago and is already at the top of the sales chart. That’s a testimony to the resounding success this new Kia is. Sales of the Kia Sonet in November led to Kia Motors India’s best its previous year performance by 50 percent on a year-on-year basis. Here then is a look at why exactly the new Kia Sonet is the benchmark in the sub-4m SUV space today and why it is so successful.

Talk of the design and the Kia Sonet is the most handsome looking SUV in its segment. It is not only an aspirational vehicle but also something that is affordable at the same time. The starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh with many of the features thrown in as standard makes it a steal. One also gets LED headlights, fog lamps, DRLs as well as tail lamps. There are also tastefully done 16-inch alloy wheels. Buy one of those GT variants and you get attractive inserts as well. It is the same story inside, with Kia India giving the SUV the largest-in-segment 10.25-inch infotainment system, instrument cluster and convenience features like wireless charger and UVO technology. The Sonet also boasts of being the only SUV in its segment to have front cooled seats.

Given the current pandemic situation, customers can also rejoice with the fact that there is the very useful Smart Air Purifier with virus protection in the cabin – it kills viruses and bacteria using the HEPA filter as well as cleans the air. The high-end Bose sound system will keep the occupants enthralled with its audio quality. There is also the electric sunroof, climate control, rear AC vents and more. Kia Motors India has crammed the car with so many features that it is unlikely customers will want more. In fact, once you check out the Kia Sonet, it will be hard for you to imagine going for any other car.

The Kia Sonet also has the best-in-class engine as well as transmission options. For example, there are two petrol engines. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor is for those looking for economy whereas the 1.0-litre turbo unit is for driving pleasure. Affordable driving never got better with the new Kia Sonet’s diesel engine that is again available in two configurations, depending on the transmission you choose.

Speaking of which, Kia offers a manual, iMT, iVT, DCT and torque converter with these engines. The iMT is something new in the Indian market but offers a lot of driving ease. This is applicable to both experienced as well as newbie drivers. There is no clutch lever but one has to manually row their gears, keeping the fun intact for driving enthusiasts. The best part is that the car will not stall or roll on an incline. Talk about having the convenience of an automatic but the joy of driving a manual. The long warranty, as well as the availability of Kia service centres around you, should add to the peace of mind aspect as well.

If you are on the lookout for a compact-SUV but with big features, good design as well as mileage, your shopping destination should be a Kia showroom. Before we forget, you have myriad colours on offer with the Sonet as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.