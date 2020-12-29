Sponsored: Kia Sonet and how it is perfect for GenZ lifestyle

Kia Motors India wanted to offer the ideal everyday runabout which is designed to seamlessly integrate into the fast-paced and active GenZ lifestyle. Here are five ways the Kia Sonet does just that.

Kia Sonet has been a blockbuster hit as Kia SUVs tend to be in India. The Kia Sonet saw the crown of the best-selling compact SUV, picked it up and said thank you very much, and owned it immediately upon arrival. The Kia Sonet has been a runaway success since it was launched in September 2020. Targeted towards younger buyers, Kia has ensured that the Sonet meets all the requirements of the demanding youth of India. Here are five ways the Kia Sonet seamlessly blends into the fast-paced, active GenZ lifestyle.

Wild by Design

GenZ seems like it doesn’t have the time to waste and lives in the present. They want to achieve their goals quickly, then move on to the next objective, and achieve that too. Quite frankly it is a wild way to live. To cater to that wild lifestyle, the Kia Sonet is also wild by design.

The Kia signature Tiger-nose grille along with the aggressive lines and creases, sculpted to look muscular and bold. The Kia Sonet is a head-turner on the streets with its wild looks and distinctive bold design. The dynamic lines and sharp creases reflect the life motto of Gen Z – a dynamic lifestyle and willingness to accept sharp turns in life to achieve more. It is just as wild as the GenZ lifestyle aims to be.

Kia Sonet – the game-changer

GenZ is a highly competitive and focused group in most aspects of life. Be it against others or themselves, the competition is always constant and aggressive. GenZ likes to act quickly to get what they desire and fear nothing to achieve their goals. As soon as the Kia Sonet arrived, it was clear the compact SUV was ready to take on the most competitive segment in India, and it took the crown immediately upon arrival. The Kia Sonet’s aggressive approach and desire to compete makes it the ideal GenZ choice.

Looks do Matter

What we have established so far is that GenZ is competitive, restless, aggressive, and target-oriented. But none of that matters if they don’t look good while doing it. A personalised style statement is a must and just like the GenZ lifestyle, fashion trends are fast-paced and ever-changing. The design team at Kia paid close attention to these details and that is completely evident from the first glance one sees the Kia Sonet.

The aggressive LED headlamps, heartbeat-shaped LED DRLs, masculine skid plates, dynamic as well as sporty bumpers, the aggressive wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the stylish design of the rear give the Sonet its striking and distinct look. As the fashion trends of today with countless options, the Kia Sonet is offered in eight solid colours in addition to three dual-tone sporty looking colour options as well. The cabin is also youthful, contemporary, and more importantly inclined towards the GenZ style tends. Littered with large screens, technology, and features that ensure you are always connected and updated with the things that really matter.

Space that accommodates all

Yes, GenZ is wild and aggressive in its approach to life but there is a softer, compassionate, and accommodating side to them as well. Today’s youth is a group that is inclusive. Inclusive of people from different walks of life, different backgrounds, accepting of different life choices of others and more importantly accepting of new ideas and opinions. Thankfully, the Kia Sonet’s cabin has enough headroom, legroom at the front and back to accommodate up to five people of diverse mindsets and lifestyles. The different colour options are always welcome in the cabin.

INTELLIGENT manual transmission

GenZ loves things that are cleverly designed and engineered. GenZ has a fascination with traditional things being improved upon and simplified. Marrying traditional ways with modern thought processes and technologies to help advance the world to a better place and make life easier is what GenZ likes the most. However, that retro vibe must remain intact. The Intelligent Manual Transmission offered with the Kia Sonet seems to fit right in.

The iMT offers a traditional manual gear shifter that has been with us for over a century. But it gets rid of the cumbersome clutch pedal, letting modern and intelligent technology to do the tough work. With the 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission, the Kia Sonet is as intelligent as GenZ wishes all things to be to make their fast-paced, restless lives easier. It blends in perfectly that the GenZ wants everything at the tip of their fingers and the innovative iMT helps deliver a fatigue-free driving experience. All this while keeping the fun of driving a manual intact.

