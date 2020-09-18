Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has finally arrived to challenge the Vitara Brezza territory that also has some worthy players like Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. Here is what the new kid on the block has to offer!

By:Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:30 PM

 

The wait is over as the Kia Sonet has finally been launched in the country. The sub-compact SUV that will go on to challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport among many top players in the segment has been priced at a starting of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Sonet is being offered with both, petrol and diesel engine options. First, talking of the petrol engines, these include an 83hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Then there is also a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 6-speed iMT gearbox along with a 7-speed DCT automatic. Now coming to the diesel engine options, the Kia Sonet gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 100 hp of power along with 240 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission produces 115 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Watch our Kia Sonet video review:

In terms of prime features, the Kia Sonet gets bits like ambient lighting along with front ventilated seats, sunroof, front parking sensors and cruise control. The sub-compact SUV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also comes with the company’s UVO connected car tech. In addition to these, the car gets an in-built air purifier along with a Bose premium sound system. Kia Sonet has been launched in two model lines namely Tech Line and GT Line and comes in a total of six trim levels.

Check out the variant-wise pricing of Kia Sonet here:

While the Tech Line includes the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ trims, the GT Line comprises of a fully-loaded GTX+ trim. Now in order to be precise, the Kia Sonet will primarily go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and also the Ford EcoSport in the segment.

