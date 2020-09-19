Kia Sonet launched at Rs 6.71 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival’s variants, engine, gearbox details

For Kia Sonet, the most expensive variants are the top-end GTX+ in 1.0 T-GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi WGT diesel (both Rs 11.99 lakh). There are five gearbox options: five- and six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and the new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

By:September 19, 2020 11:04 AM
kia sonet india launch

 

On Friday, Kia Motors India entered the subcompact SUV segment (under 4 metres in length) by launching the Sonet—available with the widest variety in its category in terms of powertrains and trims. “The Sonet is being offered across 17 variants, including two petrol engines, two diesel engines, five transmissions and two trim levels (Tech-Line and GT-Line),” the company said in a statement. It also gets connected car features (Kia UVO Connect).
Engine options are Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol (Rs 6.71 lakh onwards), 1.0 T-GDi petrol (Rs 9.49 lakh onwards), 1.5-litre CRDi WGT diesel (Rs 8.05 lakh onwards) and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (Rs 10.39 lakh onwards).

The most expensive variants are the top-end GTX+ in 1.0 T-GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi WGT diesel (both Rs 11.99 lakh). There are five gearbox options: five- and six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and the new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT). All automatic variants of the Sonet have multi-drive and traction modes. The Sonet is available in eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options (red plus black, white plus black, and gold plus black).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price