Kia Sonet launched at Rs 6.71 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival’s variants, engine, gearbox details

On Friday, Kia Motors India entered the subcompact SUV segment (under 4 metres in length) by launching the Sonet—available with the widest variety in its category in terms of powertrains and trims. “The Sonet is being offered across 17 variants, including two petrol engines, two diesel engines, five transmissions and two trim levels (Tech-Line and GT-Line),” the company said in a statement. It also gets connected car features (Kia UVO Connect).

Engine options are Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol (Rs 6.71 lakh onwards), 1.0 T-GDi petrol (Rs 9.49 lakh onwards), 1.5-litre CRDi WGT diesel (Rs 8.05 lakh onwards) and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel (Rs 10.39 lakh onwards).

The most expensive variants are the top-end GTX+ in 1.0 T-GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi WGT diesel (both Rs 11.99 lakh). There are five gearbox options: five- and six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and the new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT). All automatic variants of the Sonet have multi-drive and traction modes. The Sonet is available in eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options (red plus black, white plus black, and gold plus black).

