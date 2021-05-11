Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Kia today announced in a tweet that customers would have two additional months for their car service which was due during this period of lockdown - partial or full in their area.

By:Updated: May 11, 2021 1:39 PM

We may be experiencing a bit of a deja vu as several automobile manufacturers are shutting down production due to the still ongoing pandemic that is now in its second wave in India. The situation has made lockdowns (partial or full) necessary which means a lot of car customers are left wondering about their car’s service that’s due during this period. Hence, Kia has just announced via a tweet that it is extending the time for service schedules by two months.

“At Kia, we prioritize the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers. Hence, we have ensured that our dealerships follow the local authorities guidelines. To ensure service continuity, we are extending the service scheduled during this period by 2 months. Stay Home. Stay Safe.” – The company wrote in a Twitter post.

Last week, Kia India launched the updated Seltos and Sonet which also debuted the company’s new logo. Kia India says that the Seltos has got 17 new enhancements whereas the Sonet, which is not even a year old in our market, has 10. Prices for the Sonet start at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and that for the Seltos at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Outlets closed: Auto sales skid; forecast muted as Covid surges

In news related to lockdown-induced events, several automobile manufacturers have suspended production including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, and others. Moreover, Maruti recently announced that it would utilise its plant for manufacturing Oxygen PSA plants.

The plants were being made by small-scale units with very limited resources or the ability to scale up production. Maruti located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd. They were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only five-eight plants a month. The company hence decided to use its resources to help scale up their production.

