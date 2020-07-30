Kia Sonet interior teased: Venue rival to get 10.25-in touchscreen, digital instrument cluster

As expected, the Kia Sonet will offer a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with an all-digital instrument cluster and more to take on its closest rival, and sibling - the Hyundai Venue. Kia has released a rendering of the interior of the sub-compact SUV prior to its world premiere in August.

The Kia Sonet is scheduled to make its world premiere on August 7 as a sub-compact SUV to take on the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the likes. Prior to its unveil we had already seen the vehicle testing and images of the interior of a couple of pre-production models suggested that the Sonet will pack lots of tech and new features to spice up the competition. Now those speculations have been confirmed by Kia Motors India as they have released a teaser image showing a rendering of the interior of the Sonet. The image clearly shows the design language of the dashboard along with a few key features it will offer. Additionally, Kia has also gone on to confirm a few features, key among with is the large infotainment screen.

As reported earlier, the Kia Sonet will offer the largest touchscreen infotainment system in the segment. It will borrow the massive 10.25-inch touchscreen form its elder brother, the Kia Seltos and the system would, of course, offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia has also confirmed that the Sonet will feature UVO Connect offering smart car technologies like the Seltos. For the driver, Kia will include a multi-function steering wheel along with a segment-first all-digital instrument cluster. The Sonet will also offer the driver the ability to choose between different drive and traction modes like the Seltos, but this feature is likely to be offered in select of variants. The centre console will offer a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and wireless charging is also expected to be on the cards. The Sonet is expected to offer a sound system from Bose, and it would also offer “Mood Lighting” like the Seltos.

The upcoming Kia Sonet will come equipped with many key safety features offering up to 6 airbags. Dual-airbags are expected to be offered as standard, while side and curtain airbags would be available in higher trims. ABS with EBD will be standard across the range along with the mandatory safety features. ESP along with other driver aids could be available with the Sonet, but it is expected to be confirmed soon.

In terms of exterior design, the rendering suggests that the Sonet in production form will stay true to the Sonet Concept, which was revealed n February at the 2020 Auto Expo. At the front is the signature tiger-nose grille flanked by the sharp-styled LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The proportions of the wheels and wheel arches from the renderings are likely to be different, probably smaller of course. At the back, the rendering also show that the rear bumper will have quite an aggressive look with a faux diffuser with red and silver accents above. The tail lamps would also offer LED set up with a bar that runs across the width of the boot lid. The rear windscreen like the Sonet Concept has been designed to produce a wrap-around effect which also looks really cool.

The Sonet will offer three engine options which include a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel both with manual transmissions. There will also be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol which will offer a manual and 7-speed DCT auto box, along with an innovative iMT clutchless manual like the Hyundai Venue.

The Kia Sonet will make its global debut in production form on August 7 when dealers are expected to commence accepting bookings as well. The product launch of the Sonet in the Indian market is expected to take place in September 2020. The Sonet will be manufactured in the Kia Motors India plant in Anantapur, Andra Pradesh and the model is confirmed to be exported to global markets.

