Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet is all set to be unveiled for the global markets in India today where it will be the third product to roll out from the house of the South Korean car manufacturer. Like the Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet is expected to Internet-connected functionalities that include remote features and a voice assistant with a wake word, ‘Hey Kia’. The Sonet will primarily rival the Hyundai Venue which was recently updated with the option of an IMT gearbox. The clutchless transmission system will also be introduced with the Kia Sonet. More details will be revealed today, so stay tuned with us as Kia possibly unravels another success story.