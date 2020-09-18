Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

The all-important model for Kia India, the Kia Sonet will be launched today. Like most of the events these days, it will be a digital launch but we will be covering it live for you. The Kia Sonet comes in the compact or sub-4m SUV space where it will compete with the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. There is upcoming competition from the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as well. We have seen Kia India’s approach towards their vehicles and even the base variants are fully loaded. Things aren’t any different with the Kia Sonet. The compact SUV has got all the feature set in place, multiple engine options to keep the customer happy and along with them, a bunch of transmissions as well.

Going by our first drive review, the Sonet is set to the be the king of the mountain, a spot left vacant by the exit of the Vitara Brezza diesel. Check out the live launch proceedings of the Kia Sonet with us. Enjoy the show and don’t forget to share this page with your friends and other enthusiasts.