Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

The all-important model for Kia India, the Kia Sonet will be launched today. Like most of the events these days, it will be a digital launch but we will be covering it live for you. The Kia Sonet comes in the compact or sub-4m SUV space where it will compete with the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. There is upcoming competition from the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as well. We have seen Kia India’s approach towards their vehicles and even the base variants are fully loaded. Things aren’t any different with the Kia Sonet. The compact SUV has got all the feature set in place, multiple engine options to keep the customer happy and along with them, a bunch of transmissions as well.
Going by our first drive review, the Sonet is set to the be the king of the mountain, a spot left vacant by the exit of the Vitara Brezza diesel. Check out the live launch proceedings of the Kia Sonet with us. Enjoy the show and don’t forget to share this page with your friends and other enthusiasts.
Engine Variant Price, ex-showroom
Petrol 1.2l HTE 5MT Rs 6.71 lakh
HTK 5MT Rs 7.59 lakh
HTK 5MT Rs 8.45 lakh
Petrol 1.0l turbo HTK iMT Rs 9.49 lakh
HTK DCT Rs 10.49 lakh
HTX iMT Rs 11.65 lakh
GTX iMT Rs 11.99 lakh
Diesel 1.5l WGT HTE 6MT Rs 8.05 lakh
HTK 6MT Rs 8.99 lakh
HTK 6MT Rs 9.49 lakh
HTX 6MT Rs 9.99 lakh
HTX 6MT Rs 11.65 lakh
GTX 6MT Rs 11.99 lakh
Diesel 1.5l VGT HTK 6AT Rs 10.39 lakh
The Kia Sonet deliveries will start immediately. The company is geared up for the demand. No waiting periods have been specified but a few dealers Lijo spoke with, confirmed that there will be a one month waiting initially.
Here is the full price list of the Kia Sonet. This price is introductory and one can book the car online or from the showroom.
The prices start from an astonishing Rs 6.71 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-end model is for Rs 12 lakh.
The Kia Sonet GTX variant has the max number of bookings.
This is the second Kia product that is made-in-India. It is but natural that the Sonet will be exported to other parts of the world at a later stage. The company is keen to meet the demands of Indian customers first.
The Sonet has so far got more than 25,000 bookings. That's a good number in this pandemic.
Kia officials are saying that the Sonet has got more than 30 pathbreaking features. Woah! That's super cool, ain't it?
The Kia Sonet live launch event has started. We are updating the blog with all the proceedings of the launch.
Here is a list of the features available in rest of the variants in the Tech Line package.
The one above the base is the standard pack. Here is what it gives to you as a customer.
Here is a look at what you get in the base variant of the Kia Sonet.
The Sonet is Kia India's third launch. The other two cars before it are the Seltos and Carnival. It is likely that the fourth Kia product could either be an ICE sedan or an electric SUV. What do you think?
Now that you have seen which engines and transmissions are available, here is a peek at the variant line-up that will be available with each engine.
We've already discussed the technical specifications of the new Kia Sonet. Here then is a refresher in a tabular format.
As this is a sub-4m SUV, the Kia Sonet measures less than four metres. The dimensions though are at par with the competition. Have a look at what we are trying to say.
These are the available upholstery options with the Kia Sonet. Spoilt for choices, are we?
The cabin of the Kia Sonet is a like a tech-fest revised. There is so much going on that we are pretty sure new owners will end up discovering something or the other unique each day. You have an air quality index check with a purifier, there is the wireless charger with its own cooling pad, ventilated front seats, voice commands and more. Which of these features is your favourite? Don't tell us its that sunroof.
Like the number of variants, the Kia Sonet colours too are vast. There are 11 options. These include Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold, Intense Red, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Intelligency Blue. These are the monotone options whereas the dual-tone include Beige Gold/Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl/Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red/Aurora Black Pearl.
The Kia Sonet will be available with a wide set of wheels depending on the variants. The GT Line trim will get 16-inch Crystal Cut Alloys with Red Wheel Caps. If one opts for the base variants, the option will be 15-inch steel wheel with full cover. 16-inch Metallic Silver-styled wheels will be available on variants above it. The second to top variants will get Crystal Cut Alloys with Silver Wheel Caps.
The Kia Sonet has a likeable design. One that will make its owners stand out in the crowd and at the same time should go down in a timeless fashion. What do you think about the Kia Sonet design language?
The Kia Sonet line-up has got 16 variants. There are four with each engine option. That's the highest so far in this segment and it will be very interesting to note which variant gets the highest bookings.
The Kia Sonet concept was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020. It took around 36 months to go from a concept to a production model. Come to think of it, Kia India officially launched their first all-new product last year.