The Kia Sonet compact SUV has got all the feature set in place, multiple engine options to keep the customer happy and along with them, a bunch of transmissions as well.

By: | Updated: September 18, 2020 2:14:03 pm
kia sonet india launch

The all-important model for Kia India, the Kia Sonet will be launched today. Like most of the events these days, it will be a digital launch but we will be covering it live for you. The Kia Sonet comes in the compact or sub-4m SUV space where it will compete with the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. There is upcoming competition from the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as well. We have seen Kia India’s approach towards their vehicles and even the base variants are fully loaded. Things aren’t any different with the Kia Sonet. The compact SUV has got all the feature set in place, multiple engine options to keep the customer happy and along with them, a bunch of transmissions as well.

Going by our first drive review, the Sonet is set to the be the king of the mountain, a spot left vacant by the exit of the Vitara Brezza diesel. Check out the live launch proceedings of the Kia Sonet with us.  Enjoy the show and don’t forget to share this page with your friends and other enthusiasts.

Live Blog

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Highlights

    14:13 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    That's it folks!

    That's it folks. We are ending this live blog. Keep an eye peeled for more such live blogs. 

    13:38 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Complete pricing of the Kia Sonet SUV

    Engine             Variant          Price, ex-showroom

    Petrol 1.2l        HTE 5MT         Rs 6.71 lakh

                           HTK 5MT         Rs 7.59 lakh     

                           HTK 5MT       Rs 8.45 lakh

    Petrol 1.0l turbo HTK iMT       Rs 9.49 lakh   

                           HTK DCT       Rs 10.49 lakh

                           HTX iMT         Rs 11.65 lakh

                           GTX iMT         Rs 11.99 lakh

    Diesel 1.5l WGT HTE 6MT         Rs 8.05 lakh

                             HTK 6MT         Rs 8.99 lakh

                             HTK 6MT       Rs 9.49 lakh

                             HTX 6MT          Rs 9.99 lakh

                             HTX 6MT        Rs 11.65 lakh

                             GTX 6MT        Rs 11.99 lakh

    Diesel 1.5l VGT  HTK 6AT         Rs 10.39 lakh

    13:31 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Hindi video review of Sonet

    We've also done a Kia Sonet Hindi video review.

    12:55 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet video review

    Check the Kia Sonet video review.

    12:41 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet video

    We've reviewed the Kia Sonet in a video format as well. Have a look and let us know if you like what you're seeing 

    12:36 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet review

    Now is a good time to go ahead and check the review of the new Kia Sonet. Freshly launched and the latest entrant in the sub-4m SUV space. 

    12:32 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    What are your thoughts on the pricing?

    While we think these are fantastic prices, what do you buying public think about the pricing structure?

    12:28 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Delivery timeline?

    The Kia Sonet deliveries will start immediately. The company is geared up for the demand. No waiting periods have been specified but a few dealers Lijo spoke with, confirmed that there will be a one month waiting initially. 

    12:24 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet complete price list

    Here is the full price list of the Kia Sonet. This price is introductory and one can book the car online or from the showroom. 

    12:14 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet launched

    The prices start from an astonishing Rs 6.71 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-end model is for Rs 12 lakh.

    12:11 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Highest number of bookings for which Sonet variant?

    The Kia Sonet GTX variant has the max number of bookings. 

    12:09 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet is made-in-India

    This is the second Kia product that is made-in-India. It is but natural that the Sonet will be exported to other parts of the world at a later stage. The company is keen to meet the demands of Indian customers first. 

    12:07 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet bookings

    The Sonet has so far got more than 25,000 bookings. That's a good number in this pandemic. 

    12:06 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    30+ pathbreaking features in the Sonet

    Kia officials are saying that the Sonet has got more than 30 pathbreaking features. Woah! That's super cool, ain't it?

    12:04 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Live launch event has started

    The Kia Sonet live launch event has started. We are updating the blog with all the proceedings of the launch. 

    12:03 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Rest of the features of the Tech Line

    Here is a list of the features available in rest of the variants in the Tech Line package.

    11:42 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet Tech Line Standard Pack

    The one above the base is the standard pack. Here is what it gives to you as a customer. 

    11:38 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet Tech line base features

    Here is a look at what you get in the base variant of the Kia Sonet.

    11:29 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet general information

    The Sonet is Kia India's third launch. The other two cars before it are the Seltos and Carnival. It is likely that the fourth Kia product could either be an ICE sedan or an electric SUV. What do you think?

    11:20 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet engine, transmission and variants combination

    Now that you have seen which engines and transmissions are available, here is a peek at the variant line-up that will be available with each engine. 

    11:12 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Sonet tech specs

    We've already discussed the technical specifications of the new Kia Sonet. Here then is a refresher in a tabular format. 

    11:04 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet dimensions

    As this is a sub-4m SUV, the Kia Sonet measures less than four metres. The dimensions though are at par with the competition. Have a look at what we are trying to say.

    10:53 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet upholstery option

    These are the available upholstery options with the Kia Sonet. Spoilt for choices, are we?

    10:38 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet interior

    The cabin of the Kia Sonet is a like a tech-fest revised. There is so much going on that we are pretty sure new owners will end up discovering something or the other unique each day. You have an air quality index check with a purifier, there is the wireless charger with its own cooling pad, ventilated front seats, voice commands and more. Which of these features is your favourite? Don't tell us its that sunroof. 

    10:25 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet colour options

    Like the number of variants, the Kia Sonet colours too are vast. There are 11 options. These include Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold, Intense Red, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Intelligency Blue. These are the monotone options whereas the dual-tone include Beige Gold/Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl/Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red/Aurora Black Pearl. 

    10:09 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet wheels and options

    The Kia Sonet will be available with a wide set of wheels depending on the variants. The GT Line trim will get 16-inch Crystal Cut Alloys with Red Wheel Caps. If one opts for the base variants, the option will be 15-inch steel wheel with full cover. 16-inch Metallic Silver-styled wheels will be available on variants above it. The second to top variants will get Crystal Cut Alloys with Silver Wheel Caps. 

    09:59 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet design

    The Kia Sonet has a likeable design. One that will make its owners stand out in the crowd and at the same time should go down in a timeless fashion. What do you think about the Kia Sonet design language?

    09:26 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet variant line-up

    The Kia Sonet line-up has got 16 variants. There are four with each engine option. That's the highest so far in this segment and it will be very interesting to note which variant gets the highest bookings.

    08:29 (IST)18 Sep 2020
    Kia Sonet concept

    The Kia Sonet concept was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020. It took around 36 months to go from a concept to a production model. Come to think of it, Kia India officially launched their first all-new product last year.

