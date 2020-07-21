Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival’s India debut on August 7

Kia Sonet will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and also Tata Nexon in the segment. Here is what all to expect from Kia's third offering for the Indian market after the Seltos and the Carnival.

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is all set to make its India debut on 7th August. Ahead of the official reveal, the company has listed the Sonet on its official website for India. Moreover, the brand has also teased the new model through a new teaser video in which one can see the tail lamps of the upcoming Hyundai Venue challenger. Undoubtedly one of the biggest launches of the year, the production-spec Kia Sonet will get a wide stance and the teaser offers hints that the vehicle will not be very different compared to the concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year. The Sonet will be Kia’s third model to go on sale in India after the Seltos and the Carnival. The upcoming Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos and is expected to fetch good numbers in terms of sales once it arrives in the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment.

Kia Sonet’s unique gearbox and more explained in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Kia Sonet will be making its global debut here in India only. The upcoming subcompact SUV will be a feature-rich offering and will come equipped with bits like a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and will get Kia’s UVO connected car tech as well for better convenience. Moreover, the Sonet will likely get an electric sunroof along with a wireless charger and push-button start-stop as well. The engine options will likely be shared with the Hyundai Venue and hence, expect the Kia Sonet to debut with a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and also a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine.

Gearbox options might include a 6-speed manual along with a DCT automatic. The Kia Sonet will primarily challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon in the segment. More details on the Kia Sonet to be pout on 7th August so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.