Kia Sonet India launch on 18 September: Production begins at Anantapur plant

Manufactured at Kia’s facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Kia Sonet will be sold in India and exported to international markets. The new subcompact SUV will be launched on 18 September.

By:Updated: Sep 04, 2020 5:27 PM

kia sonet roll out

Kia Motors India is all prepped to launch its third product in the country, announcing today that the production of the all-new Kia Sonet has begun at the company’s facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Kia Sonet will be manufactured and sold in India, along with exports to over 70 international markets. The Sonet was unveiled on an online platform just last month and on the first day of the opening of pre-bookings for the new sub-compact SUV, Kia registered over 6,500 bookings. While all details about the Sonet have been revealed, the price will be announced on 18 September.

Bookings for Kia Sonet are open and interested customers can book the vehicle at any one of the company’s 265 customer touchpoints across 160 cities or e-book the car online by logging onto kia.com/in.

upcoming suvs in september kia sonet

Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedented challenges the world is facing today,” Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said.

Also read: Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet shares its engine options and platform with the Hyundai Venue. It will get the option of a 1.5L petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. The Sonet will also get a GT Line variant available with the 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options.

Besides manual and AT options for transmission, the Sonet will also offer IMT (clutchless manual transmission) making it the second car in India to feature the transmission system after Hyundai Venue. As it has been with the Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet will also feature Kia Motors’ UVO Connect system for internet-connectivity that also allows remote functions. Expect a price range of about Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

