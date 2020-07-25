Kia Sonet all set for its India debut on August 7: Know all details of Vitara Brezza rival

Kia Sonet will be the second made-in-India car by the company. The Sonet will go on to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V in the segment.

By:Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:52 AM

Kia Sonet new teaser image releases ahead of global debut on 7th august, expected price, features and engine specifications

Kia Motors India will launch its compact SUV, the Sonet, on August 7. It will compete with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and HondaWR-V, among others. It will be Kia’s second made-in-India car, after the Seltos SUV launched last year. The design rendering shared by the company shows Kia’s signature design traits, such as the prominent ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. Smart collect Kia has introduced the Smart Collect, a digital payment option. Previously, digital payments made by customers attracted transaction charges between 0.65% and 3%, depending on the payment mode.

For instance, transaction cost on booking amount of Rs 25,000 attracted a transaction charge between Rs 163 and Rs 750, and on the purchase of, say, the Seltos priced Rs 12 lakh, it ranged between Rs 7,800 and Rs 36,000. Now, in an alliance with digital payment specialist RazorPay, these transaction charges are fixed at Rs 15, irrespective of booking amount or full payment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that's cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that's cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained

Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained

BS6 Honda bikes and scooters cross 1 million unit sales: Activa 6G, Shine top contributors

BS6 Honda bikes and scooters cross 1 million unit sales: Activa 6G, Shine top contributors

2020 Hyundai Venue iMT Sport variant explained in images: Exterior, interior, features and more

2020 Hyundai Venue iMT Sport variant explained in images: Exterior, interior, features and more

Hero MotoCorp invests Rs 84 crore in Ather Energy: 450X electric scooter deliveries in Q4 2020

Hero MotoCorp invests Rs 84 crore in Ather Energy: 450X electric scooter deliveries in Q4 2020

Price hike alert! TVS Jupiter BS6 range gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! TVS Jupiter BS6 range gets costlier in India by this much

2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race in Andalucia GP five days after broken arm surgery

2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race in Andalucia GP five days after broken arm surgery

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos Comparison: The better diesel manual

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos Comparison: The better diesel manual

Cars could soon run on Hydrogen CNG as per govt plans: Benefits explained

Cars could soon run on Hydrogen CNG as per govt plans: Benefits explained

New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol bookings open: Token amount, India launch date and more!

New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol bookings open: Token amount, India launch date and more!

Contactless public transport: O-CITY's promise to make travel, parking, bike rental contact-free

Contactless public transport: O-CITY's promise to make travel, parking, bike rental contact-free

MAHLE 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

MAHLE 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

Maruti Suzuki completes 5 years of NEXA: 11 lakh customers, five models

Maruti Suzuki completes 5 years of NEXA: 11 lakh customers, five models

TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

Jaguar Land Rover's contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Jaguar Land Rover's contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with 'India's first & only' trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with 'India's first & only' trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

Hyundai's unique 'Lamp On Challenge' to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Hyundai's unique 'Lamp On Challenge' to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

Honda Cub cute scoot is back as a hard core 'combat' scrambler with a working Gatling gun exhaust

Honda Cub cute scoot is back as a hard core 'combat' scrambler with a working Gatling gun exhaust