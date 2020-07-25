Kia Sonet all set for its India debut on August 7: Know all details of Vitara Brezza rival

Kia Sonet will be the second made-in-India car by the company. The Sonet will go on to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V in the segment.

Kia Motors India will launch its compact SUV, the Sonet, on August 7. It will compete with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and HondaWR-V, among others. It will be Kia’s second made-in-India car, after the Seltos SUV launched last year. The design rendering shared by the company shows Kia’s signature design traits, such as the prominent ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. Smart collect Kia has introduced the Smart Collect, a digital payment option. Previously, digital payments made by customers attracted transaction charges between 0.65% and 3%, depending on the payment mode.

For instance, transaction cost on booking amount of Rs 25,000 attracted a transaction charge between Rs 163 and Rs 750, and on the purchase of, say, the Seltos priced Rs 12 lakh, it ranged between Rs 7,800 and Rs 36,000. Now, in an alliance with digital payment specialist RazorPay, these transaction charges are fixed at Rs 15, irrespective of booking amount or full payment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.