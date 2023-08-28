Kia Sonet HTK+ 1.2L petrol variant gets sunroof

Kia is working on a facelifted Sonet which is expected to make its debut some time next year.

The growing desirability for sunroof on cars in India has led Kia to introduce this feature in more affordable variants of Sonet. Earlier, the Korean carmaker offered a single-pane electric sunroof from 1.0-litre turbocharged powertrain for Sonet XTK+ variant onwards.

However, this is the first time that the option of a sunroof has been offered in the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. The new Sonet HTK+ variant with 1.2-litre petrol engine is offered at a sticker price of Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of sunroof has led to a price increase of Rs 12,000.

Kia Sonet HTK+ features, specs

Besides the addition of a new electric sunroof, the equipment of Sonet remains pretty much the same. This variant comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, four speakers and two tweeters, fully automatic climate control, engine start/stop control, front and rear power windows, and automatic headlamps.

On this new development, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Sonet’s journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers.”

Powering this variant of Sonet is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 bhp at 6000 rpm of power and a peak torque of 115 Nm at 4200 rpm. This mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Kia is currently working on developing a facelifted Sonet which could make its debut next year.