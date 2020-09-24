Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet subcompact SUV was launched in India on 18th September and with the latest price reveal, it has been priced in the range of Rs 6.71 to Rs 12.89 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Kia Motors India launched the Sonet subcompact SUV recently and with the launch, the company enters into a highly competitive segment that currently has some worthy players like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport among many. Kia Sonet was launched in India at competitive prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). However, at the time of the launch, the company didn’t reveal the prices of the top-end GTX+ automatic variants for both, petrol and diesel. The figures for the same have been revealed now and both these are priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the petrol and diesel automatic GTX+ variants have been priced at Rs 90,000 more than the price of the respective manual versions as the latter ones cost Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GTX+ trim for the Kia Sonet automatic gets two engine options  – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol along with a 1.5-litre diesel mill. While the GTX+ petrol automatic features a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the diesel automatic comes with a 6-speed torque converter. The engines on the said variants are good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 120 hp and 115 hp. Now, in terms of the prime features, the Kia Sonet GTX+ trim gets bits like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 4.2-inch coloured instrument cluster.

Moreover, the vehicle gets ventilated seats at the front along with an ambient lighting system, air purifier, electric sunroof, wireless charging pad for your phone and BOSE premium sound system. Apart from these, the Sonet gets bits like tyre pressure management system along with multi-drive and traction modes for the automatic models. Kia Sonet was launched in India on 18th September and with the latest price reveal, it has been priced in the range of Rs 6.71 to Rs 12.89 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

