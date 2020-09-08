Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Manufactured at Kia’s facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Kia Sonet will be sold in India and exported to international markets. The new subcompact SUV will be launched on 18 September.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:44 PM
kia sonet grand theft auto v gta vImage: G5 Gamers/YouTube screenshot

Kia Sonet – the all-new subcompact SUV and also the third product to come from the house of Kia Motors – is set to launch in India on 18 September. Kia have already revealed the car and everything about it and now, it’s also made its debut in the world of gaming with the Grand Theft Auto V. So yes, you may steal a Kia Sonet from the comfort of your home. The game happens to feature several cars that are on sale in India, including Sonet’s rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. A video by G5 Gamers on YouTube posted a clip that showcases the Sonet in the game while it is stolen, chased by the police, and boarded on a cargo plane.

In the real world, a Kia Sonet will cost you somewhere between Rs 7 to Rs 12 lakh (expected ex-showroom price) as it will be the manufacturer’s entry-level car positioned below the Kia Seltos. Like the Seltos and Kia Carnival, the Sonet will also boast internet-connectivity and remote functions through Kia’s latest UVO smartphone app.

Kia Sonet shares its engine and platform with its sister company’s Hyundai Venue which means engine options include a 1.5L petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. Besides, the Sonet will also be available in a GT Line variant in the 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options.

Also read: Kia Sonet India launch on 18 September: Production begins at Anantapur plant

Transmission options include a manual, an AT, and also IMT (clutchless transmission) making it only the second car in the country to feature this gearbox option. Hyundai launched the IMT in the Venue as an option very recently.

Pre-bookings for Kia Sonet have been open and interested customers can book the vehicle at any one of the company’s 265 customer touchpoints across 160 cities or e-book the car online by logging onto kia.com/in. On the very first day of Kia opening pre-cookings for the Sonet, it gathered more than 6,500 bookings.

