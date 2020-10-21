Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Of the engine variants, 1.0 & 1.2 petrol account for 60% of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5 CRDi. Kia Sonet was launched on 18 September at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

By:Updated: Oct 21, 2020 4:11 PM
kia sonet india launch

Kia Motors India today announced that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for its all-new subcompact SUV Kia Sonet. This milestone figure was attained within two months of opening of bookings on 20 August 2020. The company states that Sonet gathered an average of two orders every three minutes since it started accepting bookings. In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it a segment-leader within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch.

Of the engine variants, 1.0L and 1.2L petrol account for 60 percent of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5L CRDi.

Launched on 18 September at a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Sonet comes in both petrol and diesel engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet is the second car in India to offer optional clutchless transmission.

Also read: Kia Motors launches ‘KiaMobility’ rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Available in six trims, Kia Sonet boasts features like ambient lighting along, front ventilated seats, sunroof, front parking sensors and cruise control. The sub-compact SUV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with UVO connected car functions.

Kia Sonet also boasts a long list of safety features. Some of the highlights include six airbags, ABS with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and auto headlamps.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Shift in consumer behaviour in favour of electric vehicles over the past year

Shift in consumer behaviour in favour of electric vehicles over the past year

Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service