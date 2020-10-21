Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Of the engine variants, 1.0 & 1.2 petrol account for 60% of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5 CRDi. Kia Sonet was launched on 18 September at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Kia Motors India today announced that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for its all-new subcompact SUV Kia Sonet. This milestone figure was attained within two months of opening of bookings on 20 August 2020. The company states that Sonet gathered an average of two orders every three minutes since it started accepting bookings. In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it a segment-leader within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch.

Of the engine variants, 1.0L and 1.2L petrol account for 60 percent of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5L CRDi.

Launched on 18 September at a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Sonet comes in both petrol and diesel engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet is the second car in India to offer optional clutchless transmission.

Available in six trims, Kia Sonet boasts features like ambient lighting along, front ventilated seats, sunroof, front parking sensors and cruise control. The sub-compact SUV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with UVO connected car functions.

Kia Sonet also boasts a long list of safety features. Some of the highlights include six airbags, ABS with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and auto headlamps.

