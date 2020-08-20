Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

Kia Sonet bookings have started in India and the subcompact SUV can be booked through the company's website along with Kia dealerships across the country. Here is how much you need to pay as the token amount along with more details.

If you have been waiting to book a Kia Sonet subcompact SUV, the time has finally come! Kia Motors India has commenced bookings for the Sonet at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Interested customers can book the Kia Sonet at the company’s dealerships across India or through the brand’s official website. Kia Sonet is being manufactured in India only at the company’s production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Once it goes on sale here, the subcompact SUV will be exported to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia. Kia Sonet will be offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line and engine options include two petrol and a diesel. In order to be precise, the Sonet will come with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder and a more powerful 1.0 T-GDi petrol engines along with a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine.

Watch our Kia Sonet walkaround preview video:

Transmission options for the Kia Sonet include five and six-speed manuals along with a seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and Kia’s new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). For the first time in the segment, you can get the diesel engine option with a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of features, the Kia Sonet will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the vehicle gets a smart pure air purifier with virus protection for better safety in times like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Other noteworthy features include Bose premium seven-speaker audio system, ventilated driver and front-passenger seats, ambient lighting, remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key and multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models. Moreover, there is also a wireless smartphone charger with a cooling function on offer. Kia Sonet will be launched in India next month at an expected price range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the latest announcement, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said that the Sonet is Kia’s answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package. He adds that the Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. Shim further stated that India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, Kia is quite confident that its smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country.

