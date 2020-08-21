Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Manufactured at Kia’s facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Kia Sonet will be sold here and exported to international markets. The new subcompact SUV will be launched by the mid of next month.

Kia Motors India today announced that the all-new Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has accumulated 6,523 bookings on the very first day of the company opening bookings officially on 20th August 2020. Interested customers can book their Kia through an authorised dealership or online through the official website kia.com/in for Rs 25,000. The Sonet will be launched by mid-September this year.

The Sonet is an all-new subcompact SUV that is also the third product in Kia Motors’ lineup in India. It will be produced at Kia’s Anantapur facility for sale in India and also exported to international markets. Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet shares its engine and platform with the sister company Venue subcompact SUV and will be the second car in the country to feature clutchless transmission.

Like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet will get three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. The Sonet will also get a GT Line variant available with the 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine options.

Transmission options include a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed AT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed iMT (clutchless transmission). Following in the footsteps of Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival, Kia Sonet will also feature UVO Connect for remote and voice-assisted functionalities. Expect a price range of about Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the Sonet, Kia offers its customers a product that boasts world-class quality, powerful design, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled features and a staggering variety of options. Kia Motors assures its customers that the company is fully committed to delivering their Sonet in the least time possible with our Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.

