Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Any images have cropped up online which reveal the interior of the upcoming Kia Sonet. The images seem to be of the base model and they give us a glimpse of what we can expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival.

Image: The Car Guide

The Kia Sonet is scheduled to be unveiled in its production form on August 7. The Sonet has been a much-anticipated model from Kia which will mark the Korean automaker’s third product launch in the Indian market. The Sonet will share the underpinnings of its sister model — Hyundai Venue. The Car Guide has published spy images of the interior of which seem to be the base model Kia Sonet. It is clearly visible that Kia plans to go the aggressive route with the Sonet, in the same way, it did when the Seltos was launched last year. Kia will pack the Sonet with a long list of features from the entry-level trim to help set the competition on fire.

Image: The Car Guide

The image shows that the dash will follow Kia’s latest interior design language for SUVs first seen in the Sorento internationally. The images reveal that the base level Sonet will offer a 2-DIN audio system which is likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity, AUX input and USB as well. The system will feature a small black and white display screen and will be placed high up in the dash in a floating style design like it is offered in the Seltos. Higher spec models are expected to feature a 10-25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which would be borrowed from its elder brother — Seltos. Below the infotainment system will be the HVAC controls which for the base variant will offer simple and traditional rotary dials for full manual control. The steering wheel is likely to also be borrowed from the Seltos and it could offer steering mounted controls, and interestingly a dual design all-digital instrument cluster.

Image: TeamBHP

Additionally, another image also surfaced on the automotive forum website — TeamBHP which shows the dashboard of a mid-spec variant of the Sonet very clearly. Again, the Sonet offers an all-black interior but gives a clearer view of the 10.25-inch touchscreen. However, it still offers manual HVAC controls meaning it may be a lower mid-spec model. The steering wheel offers buttons on the right side suggesting that steering mounted controls could merely be for the Digital MID for this variant, however, these are pre-production models and certain features and options may vary once the vehicle is launched in final production spec.

Speaking of launches, the Sonet is expected to make its global debut on August 7, however, its official Indian market launch is expected to take place later in September 2020. When it arrives, the Sonet is expected to offer three engine options — 1.2-litre petrol with a manual transmission, a 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and a 1.0-litre T-GDI which may be offered with a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT and clutchless manual iMT like the Hyundai Venue.

Source: The Car Guide & TeamBHP

