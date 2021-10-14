Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 10.79 lakh: What’s new

Kia India has launched the Anniversary Edition of the Kia Sonet to celebrate its first successful year in the country. The prices of the new Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition start at Rs 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Oct 14, 2021
Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition

Kia launched its first sub-4-metre compact SUV, Kia Sonet, in India in September 2020 and it garnered good sales numbers for the company. The company even updated this sub-compact SUV earlier this year with Kia’s new brand logo and some new features. Recently, the Kia Sonet surpassed the one lakh sales milestone within a year of its official launch. Now, to celebrate the first successful year of this sub-compact SUV in India, Kia has launched the Anniversary Edition of the Sonet and its prices start at Rs 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

The design elements of the new Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull, that imparts a more muscular look to the SUV. It gets Aurochs-inspired front and rear skid plates with tangerine accents. Moreover, Kia’s exclusive tiger-nose grille on this first-anniversary edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents. It also gets Aurochs side skid plates along with centre wheel caps in tangerine accent and anniversary edition emblem. The new Anniversary Edition of the Kia Sonet is offered with only two engine options.

It gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 100 PS of power (115 PS with AT) and 240 Nm of peak torque (250 Nm with AT). The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The new Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is offered in four exterior colours. They are – Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver, and Gravity grey. The Anniversary Edition of the Kia Sonet is based on the regular HTX trim of the car and its variant-wise prices are mentioned below:

1.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed iMT – Rs 10.79 lakh*

1.0-litre turbo petrol with 7-speed DCT – Rs 11.49 lakh*

1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT – Rs 11.09 lakh*

1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed AT – Rs 11.89 lakh*

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi.

Watch Video | Kia Sonet Review in Hindi:

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, “The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia’s success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India’s highest-selling compact SUVs. To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet. Carved out of sheer design excellence, the Anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to our young-at-heart customers.”

