The Compact SUV’s top variants contributed 26% of the total sales.

Kia India celebrates the 1.5 lakh unit sales of its compact SUV, the Sonet. It marked its robust growth in just under two years since its launch in September 2020. Contributing to 32 per cent of the company’s total sales locally, the Sonet is expected to receive a facelift very soon.

The Korean auto major says 26 per cent of the consumers opted for the top-spec X Plus variants of the Sonet. Also, it has been responsible for almost 15 per cent of the sales in the tightly contested segment. The Sonet has been a top seller for the company over the last 18 months.

The Kia Sonet is power-packed with features including LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, rear AC vents, electric power steering and much more.

Additionally, Kia Sonet is offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “We are delighted that Sonet has added 1.5 Lakh customers to the Kia India family. Today’s evolved urban Indian customer is dynamic, tech-savvy, and bold, and we are incredibly proud to have developed a product that has proven to be the right companion for them.”