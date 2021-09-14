Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia India has announced that the Sonet has achieved the 1 Lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch and it becomes the fourth most-sold SUV in the country.

By:September 14, 2021 1:41 PM

Kia launched its all-new sub-4-metre compact SUV, Kia Sonet, in India in September 2020. The Sonet was received very positively by the Indian car buyers and it bagged more than 50,000 bookings within two months of its launch. And now, Kia has achieved an even bigger milepost. Kia India has just announced that the Sonet has achieved the 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its official launch. It even contributes almost 32 percent to Kia’s overall sales in India.

Kia Sonet is the first sub-4-metre compact SUV from the house of this South Korean carmaker in the Indian market. It was first introduced in September 2020. However, the company updated this sub-compact SUV with its new brand logo and some new features in May this year. The Kia Sonet contributes almost 17 percent to the sub-compact SUV segment and it has been one of the best-selling SUVs in its class. Now, the Kia Sonet has even achieved a remarkable feat of 1 lakh unit sales milestone in less than 12 months of its official launch.

Kia India says that during the same period, the Sonet also became the fourth highest-selling SUV in the country. The company claims that the customers show a high affinity towards the top-of-the-line variants as they contributed almost 64 percent to Sonet’s total sales. Moreover, around 30 percent of buyers preferred a connected variant and 26 percent opted for the iMT. Also, it needs to be mentioned that the Kia Sonet is the only car in its segment to offer a diesel engine with a torque-converter AT and this variant contributed almost 10 percent to its sales.

Speaking on the milestone, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. The market was battling rock-bottom customer sentiment amidst manufacturing and supply chain setbacks. We introduced the Sonet in September last year against all odds, and it would not be an understatement to say that it has rewritten Kia’s success story in India and has made a stronghold in the segment with its industry-leading features and specifications.”

Park further added, “The one-fourth contribution of iMT variant in total sales testifies that the model has also revolutionised the adaption of new technologies. The PV segment has been witnessing multiple transformations over the years, and as a leading automaker, we are committed to the changing trends and offering new-age driving experience to our customers across segments.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Ford to stop making cars in India: Only global models including Mustang to be sold

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October

Mercedes-Benz EQC to be sold from 50 cities in Phase 2 expansion: Next batch arrives in October