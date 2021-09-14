Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia India has announced that the Sonet has achieved the 1 Lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch and it becomes the fourth most-sold SUV in the country.

Kia launched its all-new sub-4-metre compact SUV, Kia Sonet, in India in September 2020. The Sonet was received very positively by the Indian car buyers and it bagged more than 50,000 bookings within two months of its launch. And now, Kia has achieved an even bigger milepost. Kia India has just announced that the Sonet has achieved the 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its official launch. It even contributes almost 32 percent to Kia’s overall sales in India.

Kia Sonet is the first sub-4-metre compact SUV from the house of this South Korean carmaker in the Indian market. It was first introduced in September 2020. However, the company updated this sub-compact SUV with its new brand logo and some new features in May this year. The Kia Sonet contributes almost 17 percent to the sub-compact SUV segment and it has been one of the best-selling SUVs in its class. Now, the Kia Sonet has even achieved a remarkable feat of 1 lakh unit sales milestone in less than 12 months of its official launch.

Kia India says that during the same period, the Sonet also became the fourth highest-selling SUV in the country. The company claims that the customers show a high affinity towards the top-of-the-line variants as they contributed almost 64 percent to Sonet’s total sales. Moreover, around 30 percent of buyers preferred a connected variant and 26 percent opted for the iMT. Also, it needs to be mentioned that the Kia Sonet is the only car in its segment to offer a diesel engine with a torque-converter AT and this variant contributed almost 10 percent to its sales.

Speaking on the milestone, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. The market was battling rock-bottom customer sentiment amidst manufacturing and supply chain setbacks. We introduced the Sonet in September last year against all odds, and it would not be an understatement to say that it has rewritten Kia’s success story in India and has made a stronghold in the segment with its industry-leading features and specifications.”

Park further added, “The one-fourth contribution of iMT variant in total sales testifies that the model has also revolutionised the adaption of new technologies. The PV segment has been witnessing multiple transformations over the years, and as a leading automaker, we are committed to the changing trends and offering new-age driving experience to our customers across segments.”

