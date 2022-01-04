Kia sold 7,797 units in December 2021: Seltos remained top-performer

Kia has closed the sales tally for CY2021 with sales of 2.28 lakh units. The company recorded sales of 7,797 units last month, with Seltos being the top performer.

Kia is doing well in the Indian market, and it managed to sell 7,797 units last month. With a contribution of 4,012 units, the Seltos remained the top performer, whereas the Sonet and Carnival contributed with 3,578 and 207 units, respectively. Ever since the company made its Indian debut in August 2019, it has retailed over 4.5 lakh units. The cumulative sales for the CY2021, on the other hand, stood at 2.28 lakh units. While the automaker retailed 1,81,583 units in the Indian market, it exported 46,261 units overseas.

Besides, Kia has recently taken the covers off the Carens. The 7-seat vehicle will soon be launched in the Indian market, followed by its introduction in foreign markets at a later stage. The Carens follows an SUV-esque design with body cladding running all-around. The front facet features a split-type architecture for the headlamps, and the rear fascia dons connected tail lamps. The brand has been tight-lipped about most details, but it is confirmed that the Carens will go on sale with two engine choices – turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel.

Commenting on the company’s strong performance, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India said, “It brings us great joy to see Kia India going from strength to strength in a year punctuated by supply-side issues and rise in the cost of raw material. We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world. Kia India has always focused on providing quality after-sales services to our esteemed customers. Topping the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2021 and 2020 in a row and Customer purchase satisfaction by NCBS 2020 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the same.”

He further added, “The constant support that we have been getting from our valued customers underscores our endeavour to introduce products which are customized to suit the requirement of Indian car buyers. Our next product, the Kia Carens, follows the same philosophy and commitment. Its sophisticated technology and premium features will help in redefining family commuting in India. We express heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for bestowing their faith in the company and commit to remain focused on the growth of the Indian automotive market and create newer benchmarks in 2022.”