Kia Seltos X-Line Launched at Rs 17.8 lakh: What the new flagship variant offers

The Kia Seltos now has a new flagship variant with the launch of the X-Line model. The Seltos X-Line features some cool new updates and a new blacked-out exterior look.

By:September 1, 2021 12:28 PM

The Kia Seltos is the brand’s first product in the Indian market. Now, the model has a new flagship variant the Kia Seltos X-Line. The new Seltos X-Line will be offered with turbo petrol and diesel variant, both with automatic transmissions only. That means that the price is not very low. The Seltos X-Line 1.4-litre T-GDI + 7-DCT is priced at Rs 17.8 lakh. On the other hand, the Seltos X-Line 1.5-litre Turbo Diesel 6-AT is priced at Rs 18.1 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

What’s new with the Seltos X-Line?

The Kia Seltos X-Line is the new flagship variant of the Seltos SUV range. Kia has given the model some key visual updates. The Seltos X-Line offers a new Xclusive Matte Graphite exterior paint scheme. The front tiger-nose grille is also finished in a matte graphite finish with a gloss black surround. This gloss black accentuation would be found on the fog lamps, front and rear faux skid plates, dual exhaust tips, ORVMs, the antenna and the tailgate garnish. Additionally, the X-Line model will also add touches of orange on the front and rear skid plates, door garnish, and wheel centre caps. The alloy wheels themselves on the X-Line model will move from the standard 17-inch to larger 18-inch ones with a new design.

As for the interior, being a flagship variant of the SUV, the Seltos X-Line will come with all the bells and whistles as the previous top model of the standard car. However, the upholstery in the cabin will see a new ‘Indigo Pera Leatherette Upholstery’. This new blue shade will be found on the seats and the door pads.

The Kia Seltos was introduced in the Indian market in 2019. Since its launch, the model has seen over 2 lakh unit sales. In the compact SUV segment, the Seltos holds 40% of the market share. It faces stiff competition from its sibling, the Hyundai Creta which is the segment leader. Additionally, as the segment has evolved, the Seltos also rivals the Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun that will be launched very soon.

