2019 LA Auto Show: Kia Seltos X-Line concepts are the untamed off-road beasts that we want badly!

Kia has revealed two off-road-oriented concepts at the LA Auto show based on the latest Seltos compact SUV. They are called the Seltos X-LineTrail Attack and the Seltos X-Line Urban concepts. These concepts were designed by the Kia Design Center America and built by Zero to 60 Designs of Corona, California.

The Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack concept is designed for the owner who usually drives in the city, but occasionally like to venture into off-road trails. The Trail Attack features a custom two-tone paint, eight ultra-bright Hella auxiliary lights, four at the front and four mounted on the roof of the vehicle. The vehicle will feature an electronic all-wheel-drive, a centre diff-lock, and a two-inch lift kit to raise the vehicle up giving it 9.2 inches of ground clearance. For traction, the Seltos X-Line Trail Attack uses knobby off-road tyres wrapped around 17x8–inch custom-painted alloy wheels. At its heart is a 1.6-litre, 175-horsepower turbo petrol mated to a 7-speed DCT. However, the interior of the vehicle is neatly left similar to what is used in the production model.

On the flipside, Kia says that the Seltos X-Line Urban concept has been inspired by imposing glass and steel skyscrapers of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Urban concept uses a custom slate grey paint scheme with a gloss-black roof. It also gets a 2-inch lift in order to clear potholes on city streets as the Urban concept of the Seltos X-Line is designed for urban use. While the Trail Attack gets AWD with a central diff lock, this one instead gets AWD with torque vectoring. Both models use the same 1.6-litre engine and transmission combination. On the exterior, the Urban also gets four Hella auxiliary lights and the custom fabricated roof rack from the Tail Attack concept.

At the LA Auto Show, Kia debuted the US-spec Seltos on which these two concept cars are based. Kia has officially stated that these concepts are not planned for production. However, it also stated in the same statement that it has said the same for the GT Concept and the Telluride Concept, yet both models have reached production. Whether Kia will actually offer such modified versions of the Seltos remains to be seen, but still, it seems quite unlikely. However, if enough people make noise and Kia sees demand for them, it is likely that Kia would listen to the consumer and offer the kits in some shape or form.