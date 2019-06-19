Kia Seltos world premiere tomorrow: What can make it a grand success

Kia Motors is going to unveil its first product for the Indian market at an event in Delhi tomorrow. Named as the Seltos, it is a compact SUV based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. To jog your memory, Kia is a subsidiary of Hyundai and will be operating as a separate entity in India. It has set up a manufacturing plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh where it will produce the Seltos. Kia has officially announced that it plans to launch five more products in India, after the Seltos, within the next three years. These new launches will take place at a gap of six months each.

The success of Kia's future products in India will depend upon its maiden product i.e. the Seltos. And as a result of this, the South Korean car manufacturer, which has a reputation of offering good quality vehicles with premium features in the international markets, is putting everything in the same. Going by the teasers released by the car manufacturer, it seems that the Seltos is going to be slightly bigger than the Hyundai Creta. Not only this, but its cabin will offer a richer experience in comparison as well.

The feature list of the Kia Seltos will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights and tail-lamps, LED daytime running lights, digital TFT screen for the instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cabin mood lighting, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver seat to name a few. In terms of safety, the Seltos will get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard. Top-spec trims are likely to get additional safety equipment such as side and curtain airbags along with several driver assistance systems.

The engine line-up of the Kia Seltos will consist of petrol as well as diesel options. Both these units are expected to be 1.5-litre units. It is expected that Kia will offer a manual as well as automatic transmission option right from launch. Competing in the compact SUV segment, the Seltos is expected to be priced in-between the range of Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Its prices, along with the features and creature comforts that it offers are likely to work in its favour and could possibly turn the Seltos in a grand success in the Indian market.