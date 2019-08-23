Kia Seltos waiting period now up to three months: Why it’s an instant hit

Within a day of its launch, the waiting period for the Kia Seltos has soared up to 3 months for selective variants. The mid-size compact SUV has already garnered more than 32,000 bookings. Kia says that it is not going to stop further bookings despite considering the fact that so far it has only produced 5,000 units of the Seltos. The demand for this SUV is only set to increase curtsey its aggressive prices which fall in-between Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos currently competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier.

In comparison to its competition, the Kia Seltos offers a wide array of trim levels along with engine and gearbox options. The petrol derivatives of this SUV come with two engine options while diesel derivatives get a single oil-burner. Unlike its rivals, the entire engine line-up of the Kia Seltos is BS-6 compliant. Not only this, but each engine is offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options, something which the competition lacks.

Apart from this, the Kia Seltos also comes with several segment-first features. The list includes ventilated seats, a heads-up display, a built-in air purifier among others. Apart from this, it also comes with creature comforts such as electrically adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the smartphone connectivity features, mood-lighting an 8-speaker Bose sound system to name a few. In terms of safety, the Seltos will offer up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning, high-speed alert system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management along with Hill-assist control.

Kia is offering a three-year comprehensive and unlimited warranty with the Seltos. In addition to this, the company will also provide its customers with a pick-up drop service, mobile workshop and Road Side Assistance. Furthermore, there is an option of an extended warranty for 2-years.